Rwanda: Kigali to Host Cultures From 11 Countries At Diplomatic Bazaar

Diplomatic missions from 11 countries are expected to bring their cultures to Kigali for the second edition of the Rwanda Diplomatic Charity Bazaar, showcasing their food, traditions, fashion, music and heritage.

The event, scheduled for November 21 at Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village, also known as Camp Kigali, will bring together diplomatic missions, international delegates, cultural practitioners, businesses and the public under the theme "Promoting Cultural Diplomacy and Community Empowerment".

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According to Edison Niyontegereje, president and chief organiser of the bazaar and chief executive of Intercultural Bridge Group CBC (IBG CBC), 11 diplomatic missions had confirmed participation as of October 17, including Angola, Kenya, Russia, Ethiopia, Pakistan, Algeria, Gabon, Uganda, Libya, Ghana and Tanzania.

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"Visitors are expected to explore different cultures through country exhibitions, cultural performances, international cuisine and creative products."

"As the international community increasingly comes to Rwanda, we have been seeing that they don't even have places where they can connect with the local community, with students coming to study here, people coming to do business here, and even diplomatic missions," he added.

The organisers expect more than 5,000 visitors at the event.

Beyond cultural displays, the event is also intended to help local artists, artisans and other creative entrepreneurs, including those working with the Agaseke Centre, showcase their products to international audiences and access wider markets.

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Joe Francis, director of education and culture at IBG CBC, said the event would also connect local creatives with artists and artisans from other countries, allowing them to exchange ideas and learn new approaches.

"Through these connections, local artists and artisans can develop new ways of managing their initiatives," he added.

A cultural art auction is also being prepared under the theme "Art, Culture, Humanity". Organisers plan to feature original works by painters, sculptors and other visual artists.

The bazaar follows its inaugural edition, held on November 22, 2025, at Green Hills Academy in Kigali.