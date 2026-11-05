Botswana: 267 Hip-Hop Awards Returns With Bigger Ambitions

Gaborone — The 267 Hip-Hop Awards are officially back for the second edition, 2026/2027.

Formerly known as the Rarely Hip-Hop Awards (RaHAs), the event returns rebranded and with an expanded lineup of 22 categories, including a new Best Regional Hip-Hop Award.

The awards celebrate Botswana's hip-hop culture, music and actors.

The new regional category is designed to build bridges with neighbouring countries: Zimbabwe, Zambia, Namibia, Lesotho, eSwatini and South Africa.

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Of the 22 categories, 16 are open for nomination, with five nominees each, just like in the first edition.

They include Lyricist, Producer, Rookie, Song, Album, EP/Mixtape, DJ and Video of the Year, as well as Best Solo Female, Best Solo Male, Best Duo/Group, Verse of the Year, Hustler of the Year, Best Live Performer, Best Dancer and the new regional award.

The remaining six are determined by the awards' partners and are not open for nomination: the ICON Award, WarZone Battle Rapper of the Year, BlackMobile Ringtone of the Year, Yarona FM Most Played Song, Spotify's Most Streamed Song and Fan's Choice.

Submission for nominees started November 1 and will continue until November 6, with the eligibility period running from November 30, 2025 to October 30, 20226.

Artists, producers, DJs, dancers and fans, are encouraged to get their work ready and be part of this year's celebration of Botswana hip-hop.

BOPA