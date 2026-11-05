Mozambique's Logistics Investments Reach Approximately 4.5 Billion Dollars

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo has revealed that investments reaching approximately 4.5 billion US dollars are underway in the Nacala corridor, in the northern province of Nampula.

Speaking on Wednesday at the opening of the "Transport and Logistics Investment Exhibition Forum (TRANS-LOG MOZ 2026)", the President also said that investment reaching two billion dollars are currently underway for the Maputo corridor, while over one billion dollars were earmarked for the Beira corridor, in the central province of Sofala.

"These are major structural investments in the country's key development corridors--specifically Maputo, Beira, and Nacala. This investment is aimed at modernizing transport and logistics infrastructure, boosting economic competitiveness, and consolidating Mozambique's position as a vital logistics hub for the Southern Africa region (SADC)", Chapo said.

The President Mozambique's advantageous geographical location must be turned into a tangible economic benefit for both the country and its neighbors.

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In the Maputo corridor, investments encompass the modernization of the Port of Maputo, interventions on National Road Number 4 (EN4), and improvements to border infrastructure, including the connection with South Africa.

"These initiatives aim to expand operational capacity and facilitate the movement of goods between Mozambique and both regional and international markets. Regarding the Beira corridor, we aim to develop logistics infrastructure, including the Dondo dry port, as well as border connections, with a particular focus on Machipanda. These interventions are expected to strengthen Mozambique's trade links with Zimbabwe, Malawi, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo", he said.

"For Nacala corridor, investments will improve rail and port infrastructure. It will help transform the northern part of the country into a hub for production, trade, industrialization, and economic integration", he added.

The President also said that the strategy includes the modernization of the Port of Nacala, the development of a Special Economic Zone, and the expansion of industrial parks, with the goal of stimulating productive transformation, value-added creation, and job generation.

Chapo also highlighted the importance of private sector participation in the modernization of transport and logistics infrastructure, pointing to public-private partnerships, concessions, and build-operate-transfer (BOT) models as mechanisms for mobilizing investment.

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"Modernization of infrastructure must be accompanied by institutional reforms, the simplification of administrative procedures, transparency, integrity, and the digitalization of both public and private services", he explained.

The President also challenged public and private institutions to transform logistics corridors into platforms for industrialization and job creation, reducing costs and bureaucracy.

"We must also focus on mobilization of investments to modernize infrastructure and improve the population's quality of life, as well as deepening regional integration", he said.