Mozambique: Terrorists Kill 14 in Low-Lying Area Between Muidumbe and Mueda

Maputo — Waves of violence carried out by Islamist terrorists in some districts of northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado have caused the death of 14 people last week, according to local sources cited by the independent newsheet "Carta de Moçambique."

Sources point out that the attacks took place in the low-lying area between the Muidumbe and Mueda districts. The victims were all from Muidumbe district.

The sources also said last Sunday they joined a team from the Mozambican Armed Defense Forces (FADM) in an operation to assist people who had traveled to the site to bury the bodies.

The insurgents, through Islamic State propaganda channels, claimed responsibility for the attacks in that region, asserting that they had killed 14 Christians, a term they apply to any individual who does not align with the group's extremist propaganda narrative, by beheading them.

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According to the latest report carried out by the independent conflict registration project ACLED (Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project), targets civilians for three main purposes: to foment civilian displacement, generate income, and engage in retribution.

Over the months of August and September, eleven attacks on civilian communities involved abductions, and ransoms were reported in five incidents, ranging from 1,500 to 70,000 meticais (from 23 to just over 1,000 US dollars at the current exchange rate).

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), over August and September, attacks in Cabo Delgado (Litandacua on the N380, and at Pangane on the coast) prompted over 700 people to flee.