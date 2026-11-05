Somalia: Somali Army Land Forces Commander Visits Galmudug to Assess Military Operations

Dhusamareb, Somalia — The commander of the Somali National Army's Land Forces, Brig. Gen. Sahal Abdullahi Omar, also known as Gen. Khalid, arrived in Dhusamareb, the capital of Galmudug state, on an official visit accompanied by a delegation of military officers.

He was received at Ugaas Nur Airport by the commander of the army's 21st Division, Col. Mohamed Abdi Dahir, known as Dhagawayne, and other military officers.

Following his arrival, Omar held separate meetings with Somali National Army officers stationed in Dhusamareb to discuss the overall condition of the troops, their operations across Galmudug and issues affecting military activities and operational effectiveness.

The discussions also focused on the military's ongoing campaign against Al-Shabaab militants and ways to strengthen security operations in areas under Galmudug.

The visit is part of a series of inspections and meetings by the Land Forces commander with army officers stationed in different parts of the country to assess troop conditions, review ongoing operations and evaluate the performance of their assigned duties.