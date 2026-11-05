Somalia: Southwest State Cabinet Reviews Security and Five-Year Development Plan

4 November 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Baidoa, Somalia — Southwest State leader Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Aadan Madoobe) chaired a Cabinet meeting to discuss the security situation, business development and the administration's five-year development plan.

The meeting reviewed a five-year development strategy prepared by the Ministry of Planning, Investment and Economic Development, focusing on plans to strengthen the economy, expand commercial activities and improve public services across the state.

Cabinet members also discussed the overall security situation in areas under Southwest State administration, examining ways to strengthen coordination among security agencies and accelerate efforts to maintain peace and stability.

Aadan Madoobe stressed the importance of closer cooperation among government institutions and urged them to intensify efforts to establish lasting security as a foundation for development, economic growth and the expansion of public services.

The five-year strategy is intended to set the administration's development priorities for the coming years, with security and economic growth identified as key areas of focus.

The meeting forms part of Southwest State's broader efforts to establish its development agenda and address security and economic challenges across the administration's territory.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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