Somalia: Somali Parliamentary Speaker Visits Djibouti's Major Ports and Trade Facilities

Arta, Djibouti — Somalia's parliamentary speaker, Abdiqadir Mohamed Nur Jama, has visited major ports and commercial facilities in Djibouti as part of an official trip aimed at strengthening economic cooperation and sharing expertise in port management and trade logistics.

During the visit, Jama toured the PK23 Free Zone, the Doraleh Container Terminal (SGTD) and the Doraleh Multipurpose Port (DMP), where he received briefings on port operations and modern systems used to manage cargo handling and logistics services.

The visits provided an opportunity to examine Djibouti's progress in developing its economic infrastructure, modernising port operations and improving services supporting international trade.

Jama said the visit was important for strengthening relations and cooperation between Somalia and Djibouti, particularly in trade, the exchange of expertise in port management, logistics development and the facilitation of commercial movement.

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He also praised the Djiboutian government for its progress in modernising and managing port facilities, improving logistics services, developing trade infrastructure and creating an environment conducive to investment.

The visit is part of Jama's official trip to Djibouti, where he has held engagements focused on bilateral relations and cooperation between the neighbouring countries.

Somalia and Djibouti maintain close ties across several sectors, including trade, economic development and regional cooperation. Djibouti's port infrastructure also plays an important role in regional commerce and maritime trade in the Horn of Africa.

The two countries have continued to pursue stronger economic and strategic cooperation, with transport connectivity, trade facilitation and infrastructure development among their shared priorities.