Somalia: Ilhan Omar Wins Fifth Term in U.S. House, Defeating Republican Challenger in Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minn. — Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar has won reelection to the U.S. House, defeating Republican challenger John Nagel to secure a fifth term representing Minnesota's 5th Congressional District.

Omar has represented the district, which includes Minneapolis and surrounding communities, since 2019, when she first took office as one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress.

The district is a Democratic stronghold, and Omar's victory follows her success in the August Democratic primary, where she defeated Julie T. Le, Abena McKenzie, Latonya Reeves and Nate Schluter. She also received the endorsement of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party during its state convention in May.

Her reelection comes amid renewed attacks from President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly called for her removal from office and revived accusations concerning her immigration background.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Omar, who came to the United States as a refugee before becoming a U.S. citizen, has rejected Trump's allegations, describing them as baseless and rooted in racism.

The dispute between Trump and Omar dates to her early years in Congress. During his first term, Trump drew widespread criticism after telling a group of minority Democratic congresswomen to return to the countries they came from. Omar was among those targeted by the remarks.

Born in Somalia, Omar fled the country as a child during its civil war before settling in the United States. Her election to Congress in 2018 marked a historic milestone in American politics, alongside that of Rashida Tlaib, making them the first two Muslim women elected to the House.

Omar has since become a prominent progressive voice in the Democratic Party, frequently participating in national debates over immigration, foreign policy, civil rights and social justice.

Her fifth-term victory extends her congressional career as she continues to face criticism from Republican lawmakers and political figures, while maintaining strong support among Democratic voters in her district.