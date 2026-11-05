Nigeria: Sowore Dismisses Police's Arrest of 11 Suspects Linked to His Attack in Ekiti, Alleges Cover-Up

Mr Sowore urged the Inspector-General of Police to set up an independent team to investigate the attack, secure and analyse available CCTV footage, recover the stolen devices and preserve electronic and communication records.

Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has accused the Ekiti State Police Command of shielding those behind the attack on him and members of his team in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

Mr Sowore, who played down the arrest of 11 suspects linked to the attack, said the principal perpetrators had yet to be apprehended.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday, the Sahara Reporters publisher named 12 people, including Governor Biodun Oyebanji and the Commissioner of Police, Falade Michael, whom he wants investigated regarding the incident.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He called for the removal of Mr Michael as the police commissioner in the state.

The attack occurred on 30 October at Tawakalitu Restaurant in the Dalimore area of Ado-Ekiti. Mr Sowore said armed men assaulted him and members of his team.

The police announced the arrest of 11 suspects the following day. According to the command's spokesperson, Abutu Sunday, operatives of the Rapid Response Squad arrested them at their hideouts in the Atikankan area of Ado-Ekiti at about 10 p.m. on the night of the attack, following a tip-off.

The suspects were identified as Joseph Tayo, 32; Olatunji Abayomi, 41; Isaac Amba, 22; Kehinde Ajigbana, 18; Tosin David, 18; Solomon Iyanu, 18; Ogunsola Ayomide, 21; Ojo Ayodeji, 22; Kayode Dada, 32; Segun Olatunji, 28; and Salami Emmanuel, 53.

Items recovered from them included two walkie-talkies, substances suspected to be Indian hemp and Colorado, 13 mobile phones, seven ATM cards, eight international passports, two vehicle keys and a flash drive.

Mr Sunday stated that investigations were ongoing to establish the suspects' individual roles and identify others connected to the incident.

The police commissioner said those found culpable would be brought to justice.

The command also noted that Mr Sowore and the other victims had received medical attention and been discharged from hospital.

But Mr Sowore rejected the police's initial description of the incident as an altercation. He maintained that the attack was coordinated and disputed the account that officers rescued him and his team.

He also alleged that a phone stolen from one of his team members during the attack was traced to the Ekiti State Governor's Lodge. He demanded the release of CCTV footage from the restaurant, accusing the police and the State Security Service (SSS) of withholding evidence.

The allegations have also prompted protests in Abuja. On 3 November, demonstrators led by Mr Sowore gathered at the headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force, demanding the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the attack and an independent investigation.

Those named by Sowore

Among the 12 people Mr Sowore wants investigated are Governor Oyebanji, his Chief Security Officer, Ayodele Akinlua, and police commissioner Mr Falade.

He alleged that Mr Akinlua warned him hours before the attack that his safety could not be guaranteed if he went ahead with his political activities in Ekiti State.

Mr Sowore accused the police commissioner of playing down the incident by describing it as an altercation.

He also questioned the handling of the crime scene and alleged that CCTV equipment had been removed and evidence suppressed or destroyed.

He called for an investigation into the Ekiti State Director of the SSS and relevant operatives over allegations that security personnel provided assistance to the attackers.

Others named in the statement include Adenijo Sola, popularly known as Solar; Omotuyi Temitope, also known as Tope Jinadu Small; and Asefon Sunday Dayo, a former president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and special adviser to President Bola Tinubu.

Mr Sowore described Mr Adenijo as an alleged leader of the attackers and called for his arrest and questioning. He also alleged that Mr Asefon had links to some of those involved and information about the planning of the attack.

The other individuals are Olayinka Oyebode, the governor's Chief Press Secretary; Makinde Araoye, an organiser of the Ikogosi Marathon; Ayodeji Akintade Ifeoluwa, popularly known as AK; Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo, Managing Director of the Federal Housing Authority; and Lere Olayinka Aresa, a senior special assistant on public communications and social media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Sowore alleged that Mr Akintade was seen in footage of the attack wielding a machete and assaulting one of his team members. He called for an independent examination of the original recordings to establish what happened and identify those involved.

He also wants investigators to examine alleged links between some of the individuals, the state government and the City Boys Movement.

Calls for independent probe

Mr Sowore urged the Inspector-General of Police to set up an independent team to investigate the attack, secure and analyse available CCTV footage, recover the stolen devices and preserve electronic and communication records.

He also demanded an explanation from the police over the alleged removal of the CCTV equipment and called for the disclosure of the charges against the 11 suspects and the evidence linking them to the attack.

He said Mr Falade should be removed or suspended while the police command's handling of the case is investigated.

Mr Sowore argued that prosecuting the 11 suspects would not be enough if those who allegedly planned or sponsored the attack were not also investigated and, where evidence supports it, prosecuted.