Nigeria: 2027 - I Will End Insecurity, Make Nigeria Affordable If Elected President - - Atiku Declares

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has promised to tackle insecurity, restore hope to Nigerians and reduce the cost of living if elected president in the 2027 general election.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), made the pledge on Thursday during his arrival in Sokoto State for the formal launch of his party's presidential campaign.

In a post on his X handle, the former vice-president thanked supporters who gathered to welcome him, describing Sokoto as a historic centre of faith, scholarship and leadership.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He said Nigerians were increasingly frustrated by hunger, insecurity and unfulfilled political promises, adding that the 2027 election presented an opportunity for a change in leadership.

"Nigerians are tired of hunger, fear, and broken promises. Today, they have a choice, a plan, and a leader ready to deliver," he wrote.

Atiku further promised to address the country's security challenges, improve the prospects of young people and make living conditions more affordable.

"I will end the insecurity that haunts our communities, restore hope to our young people, and make Nigeria affordable again," he said.

He described the campaign launch in Sokoto as the beginning of an effort to rescue the country, expressing confidence that the ADC would emerge victorious in the 2027 presidential election.

"The journey to rescue Nigeria begins here. Together, we will win," he added.

Ahead of his arrival, large crowds gathered in Sokoto to welcome the former vice-president.

His visit came a day after he alleged that the Department of State Services (DSS) was making moves to disrupt the ADC's campaign activities in the state.

The DSS subsequently acknowledged the allegation, saying it was investigating the matter.