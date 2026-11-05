Kenya: Over 200 Kilimani Boda Boda Riders Trained On Road Safety and Emergency Response

Nairobi — Police have stepped up road safety sensitization among boda boda operators in Nairobi's Kilimani area, urging riders to comply with traffic regulations and take a more active role in preventing road accidents ahead of the festive season.

More than 200 boda boda operators were reached through a sensitization campaign conducted by the Kenya Police Service in partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The National Police Service (NPS) said the exercise focused on responsible riding, compliance with traffic laws, accident prevention, and the need for operators to have valid driving licences and insurance cover.

The riders were also encouraged to go beyond transporting passengers by supporting casualty evacuation and helping respond to road emergencies as first responders.

The initiative brought together police officers, JICA representatives, local administration officials and boda boda leaders as authorities seek to strengthen cooperation with transport operators on road safety.

"Safer roads are a shared responsibility," the NPS said, urging all road users to obey traffic rules and exercise caution as travel increases during the festive season.

The campaign comes as road safety remains a key concern during the holiday period, when increased travel and traffic volumes place additional demands on road users.