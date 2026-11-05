South Africa: Young Voters See Ballot As a Chance to Shape South Africa's Future

Young South Africans have described voting as an important opportunity to influence the country's future, calling on their peers to participate in the 2026 Local Government Elections and use their voices to bring about change in their communities.

Voters who spoke to SAnews at the Nederduitsch Gereformeerde Kerk voting station in Faerie Glen and Sunnyside, Pretoria, on Wednesday, said casting their ballots was both a democratic right and a responsibility.

For Elzina Schulte, who voted at the Faerie Glen voting station, participating in the elections was particularly important for young people who wanted to have a say in the direction of the country.

"I think it's very important to vote as youth of South Africa. I believe we do have hope and voting means that we have a say in what our country and our future look like. So, I'm very grateful that we can do that today," she said.

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Werner Schulte, who also voted at the Faerie Glen station, echoed the call, saying South Africans should not take their democratic rights for granted.

"I also believe it's our democratic right to come out and cast our vote. People fought for this freedom, so get out there [and vote]. We have hope in South Africa. Let's restore South Africa and let's make it a country worth fighting for," he said.

He urged young people to stand together and make informed choices at the polls.

"I think it's important for the youth of this country to go out and vote because we all fight together; we all need to stand united. So, let's go out. Let's make a wise decision and let's fight together for this country," he said.

In Sunnyside, 28-year-old Larrayne Rangolo described voting as an opportunity to contribute towards the changes she wanted to see in the country.

She encouraged young people to turn out and participate, while acknowledging that meaningful change takes time.

"If you don't cast your vote, it's the same as not wanting change. Casting my vote is actually a great opportunity for me to see the changes that I want happening out there, and hopefully they will happen by me casting my vote," she said.

Rangolo said she hoped the changes young people were seeking would contribute to a brighter future.

"Everything takes time, but I hope those changes that we're looking for will come forward, and hopefully our future will be brighter than we have right now," she said.

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She also described the voting process as straightforward, saying officials were available to guide voters through the process.

"The process inside the voting centre was very simple for me. There is guidance, there are people helping you there. So, everything was simple and easy. You don't have to stress at all," she said.

Meanwhile, Hope Molokomme, who also voted in Sunnyside, said voting was an important way for residents to make their concerns heard, particularly around unemployment, limited opportunities and poor service delivery.

"We always complain about lack of opportunities and poor service delivery, and for us to be heard, for our voices to be heard, we need to make a move, do better and come and vote," she said.

She urged registered voters who had not yet cast their ballots to make their mark, while encouraging those who had not registered to participate in the next elections.

"So, if you haven't registered, it's too late; do better next time, but if you have done so, please go out and make your mark," she said.

The 2026 Local Government Elections provide registered voters with an opportunity to elect the public representatives who will serve their communities and shape the delivery of services at the local government level.

Voting stations across the country will remain open until 9 pm, giving registered voters time to cast their ballots before polls close. - SAnews.gov.za