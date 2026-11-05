South Africa: Deputy President Mashatile Calls On Incoming Councillors to Serve Citizens

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says councillors elected in the 2026 Local Government Elections should prioritise communities' needs and concerns over personal interests.

"It is important that the incoming councillors address the challenges facing our people. We have heard the concerns they have raised, including water shortages, poor roads, and the need for job opportunities for young people. They must focus on job creation and improving service delivery for everyone," the Deputy President said on Wednesday.

Mashatile was speaking to members of the media after casting his vote at the St. Johannes Lutheran Church in Sandton, Johannesburg.

South Africans are heading to the polls on Wednesday to elect representatives to municipal councils. The elections will determine who represents wards and municipalities and takes responsibility for delivering essential services.

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Elected councillors will be responsible for improving communities, delivering services, passing bylaws and overseeing their implementation.

Mashatile urged despondent voters to cast their ballots and not lose hope in the democratic process.

"Voting is a right that we fought for, and it is their democratic right. When you sit at home and don't vote, other people make decisions on your behalf. It is important to vote, and the good thing is that people have a wide range of candidates to choose from. There is no reason to stay at home.

"I call for people to come out and vote. This is what we fought for. It's good to see many people going out to vote in many parts of the country.

"In areas where not many have come out to vote, we are urging them to come out and vote for a candidate of their choice," the Deputy President said.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) recorded an unprecedented 29.2 million registered voters.

There are 23 696 voting stations nationwide, which opened at 7am for today's local government elections and will close at 9 pm. Voters within the boundaries of voting stations at closing time will still be assisted.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared Election Day a public holiday to enable voters to exercise their civic duty.