Uganda's Food, Wildlife and Hospitality Await Afcon Fans

As East Africa prepares to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), my message to football fans, tourists and visitors from across the continent and beyond is simple: pack your bags, bring your wallets and get ready for an unforgettable experience in Uganda.

Uganda has so much to offer! From rich culinary traditions and vibrant nightlife to spectacular national parks, breathtaking landscapes and memorable cultural experiences, the country promises something for every visitor.

Let me begin by saying: Karibu East Africa! Karibu Uganda, the Pearl of Africa! We welcome you with open arms and invite you to experience a country where football is only the beginning of a much bigger adventure. Beyond the stadiums, you will discover a destination filled with warmth, culture, relaxation and unforgettable memories.

We look forward to welcoming you with genuine hospitality, warm smiles and the irresistible rhythms of our traditional drums.

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A culinary experience worth travelling for

When it comes to food, Uganda is a paradise of flavours. Our rich cultural diversity is reflected in the variety of traditional dishes and culinary experiences available across the country.

You can begin your day with a hearty serving of groundnut Katogo, offal or beef Katogo, or sample our famous Rolex - the Ugandan street-food delicacy made from chapati and eggs, not the luxury watch!

From freshly prepared local dishes to international cuisine served in restaurants, hotels and cafés, Uganda's food scene caters to different tastes and budgets. Visitors should also make time to explore our fresh fruits, locally grown coffee, traditional beverages and delicious dishes prepared using ingredients sourced from our farms.

Food is one of the best ways to experience a country's culture, and Uganda offers visitors plenty of opportunities to taste its diversity.

Beautiful weather and unforgettable experiences

Our tropical climate is another reason to fall in love with Uganda. The country enjoys relatively warm temperatures throughout the year, although conditions vary depending on the season and location.

On any given day, you could wake up to beautiful morning sunshine, experience cloudy skies around midday, enjoy a refreshing afternoon shower and return to golden sunshine by evening.

Whether you are exploring Kampala, relaxing along the shores of Lake Victoria or heading out for a safari, Uganda's natural beauty provides a wonderful backdrop for your stay.

When the sun sets, Uganda comes alive

Now, let's talk nightlife. Ha! Uganda knows how to celebrate!

Whether you enjoy live bands, cultural performances, contemporary music or high-energy nightclubs, Kampala and other vibrant towns across the country offer plenty of entertainment options.

You can dance the night away, enjoy performances by talented local musicians, sample our food and drinks, and interact with people from different cultures and backgrounds.

Ugandans are naturally sociable, and our nightlife reflects that spirit. Visitors can expect lively entertainment, diverse music and an atmosphere that makes it easy to feel at home.

For those concerned about security, safety remains an important priority. Visitors are encouraged to follow official travel guidance, observe local regulations and use reputable transport and accommodation providers. Security arrangements will also be important in ensuring a safe and smooth tournament experience.

If nightlife is not your thing, do not worry. Uganda has a wealth of other experiences waiting to be discovered.

Our national parks and wildlife reserves offer some of Africa's most remarkable natural attractions. From the spectacular Murchison Falls National Park and Queen Elizabeth National Park to the remote wilderness of Kidepo Valley National Park, Uganda offers extraordinary opportunities for wildlife encounters and adventure.

You can also explore Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, Kibale National Park, Mount Elgon National Park and the Rwenzori Mountains National Park, each offering a distinctive experience.

Imagine watching elephants, lions, giraffes and buffaloes roaming freely in their natural habitats. For bird lovers, Uganda is a particularly rewarding destination, with more than 1,000 recorded bird species. Nature enthusiasts can also discover diverse primates, butterflies and fascinating plant life.

For an experience that could stay with you for a lifetime, consider gorilla trekking in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park or Mgahinga Gorilla National Park. Coming face to face with mountain gorillas in their natural habitat is a rare and unforgettable encounter.

Uganda also offers opportunities for chimpanzee tracking, nature walks, mountain climbing, hiking and community-based tourism.

And here is the exciting part: you do not have to choose between football and adventure. You can combine your match-day experience with a safari or other tourism activities.

Although road journeys to some national parks can take several hours, domestic charter flights and scheduled air services to selected destinations provide convenient alternatives. With proper planning, visitors can enjoy the tournament and explore Uganda's natural attractions within the same trip.

For visitors who prefer sunshine, water and relaxation, Uganda's lakeside destinations offer another compelling reason to extend their stay.

Along the shores of Lake Victoria, you will find beautiful beaches and recreational destinations where you can enjoy fresh fish, cool breezes, music and spectacular sunsets.

Popular spots include Coco Beach, Aero Beach, White Sand Beach, Munyonyo and One Love Beach.

Whether you want to unwind after an exciting football match, enjoy a boat ride, listen to music with friends or participate in water-based activities, Lake Victoria offers a refreshing escape from the excitement of the tournament.

Beyond the lake, Uganda also boasts beautiful destinations around other water bodies, including Lake Bunyonyi, whose scenic islands and surrounding hills provide a peaceful retreat for visitors seeking relaxation.

Accommodation for every budget and preference

Accommodation is another aspect visitors need not worry about, provided they plan and book early.

Uganda offers a wide range of accommodation options, from boutique lodges, eco-resorts, motels and luxury hotels to campsites, self-catering apartments and homestays.

Whether you are travelling alone, as a couple, with friends or as a family, you will find options to suit different budgets and preferences.

There are single, double and twin rooms, family cottages, private villas and spacious serviced apartments suitable for larger groups.

My key advice is simple: book early!

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With AFCON 2027 expected to attract thousands of football supporters, tourists, media professionals and official delegations, demand for accommodation and other tourism services is likely to increase.

Early planning will give you a wider choice of accommodation, help you manage your travel budget and make your stay more comfortable.

Visitors should also plan their transport, safari excursions and other activities in advance, particularly if they intend to travel outside Kampala during the tournament.

Come for the football, stay for Uganda!

AFCON 2027 presents Uganda with an extraordinary opportunity to showcase its tourism potential, cultural richness and hospitality to an international audience.

While football will bring thousands of visitors to our region, we have an opportunity to encourage them to explore beyond the stadiums, discover our destinations, interact with our communities and experience what makes Uganda special.

This is also an opportunity for our tourism operators, hospitality businesses, restaurants, transport providers, tour companies and cultural entrepreneurs to showcase their services and benefit from the increased international attention.

My invitation remains simple: come for the football, but do not leave without experiencing Uganda!

Taste our food. Dance to our rhythms. Explore our wildlife. Unwind on our shores. Discover our culture and, above all, experience the warmth of our people.

Uganda is more than a football destination. It is a country of extraordinary experiences, beautiful landscapes and welcoming communities.

Welcome to Uganda, the Pearl of Africa. Tubasanyukidde!

The writer works with the Uganda Media Centre.