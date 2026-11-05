Kenya: Murkomen Claims Abductions Have Declined Under Kenya Kwanza

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has claimed that cases of kidnappings and abductions have dropped sharply since the Kenya Kwanza administration took office in 2022.

Murkomen told the National Assembly that the Kenya Kwanza administration had done more to rein in abductions than previous governments, insisting that reported cases were investigated, including incidents that later turned out to be self-abductions.

The Interior CS cited the establishment of a dedicated investigations unit as part of the Government's efforts to address the incidents.

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"It is this Government that has established a dedicated Anti-Abduction Investigations Unit to handle cases of abductions and kidnappings," he said.

The CS said the administration had committed itself to ending extrajudicial killings and abductions, arguing that the security situation should be assessed using facts and a balanced account of the challenges facing the country.

"This government's policy was clear right from the campaign period. We said we will end cases of extrajudicial killings, and you have not seen cases of bodies floating in rivers as it happened in the last Government," Murkomen said.

He maintained that every reported incident was treated seriously, even where investigations established that some cases involved self-abductions.

The remarks come amid public scrutiny of abduction allegations and concerns over the handling of cases involving missing persons.

However, Murkomen did not provide comparative statistics to substantiate the claimed decline during his response to MPs.

The Interior CS also linked the Government's security efforts to preparations for the next elections, saying measures were being taken to ensure Kenyans can participate freely and safely without intimidation.

He said the administration was dismantling criminal gangs and intensifying operations against illicit alcohol, drugs and substance abuse, which he described as threats to public safety and the wellbeing of young people.

On security along the Kenya-Ethiopia border, Murkomen said the Government had reinforced security measures to protect the country's territorial integrity amid tensions in the Moyale area.

"We are approaching the situation in Moyale diplomatically with the Government of Ethiopia to prevent any spillover of the conflict," he said.

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The CS said the Government was pursuing diplomatic engagement with Ethiopia while strengthening border security to prevent the conflict from affecting communities on the Kenyan side.