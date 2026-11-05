Sudan: Abiy Reviews Winter Farming in Oromia Amid Rainfall Concerns

4 November 2026
Horn Diplomat (Hargeisa)
By Kadir Moustapha

Addis Ababa, Nov. 4 — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Wednesday that winter farming in southeastern Oromia had performed well despite concerns over rainfall shortages, attributing the results to advance preparations by the government and the public.

"We have reviewed the performance of winter farming in the south east oromia zone," Abiy said in a statement posted on X.

"Although there was a significant concern over rain shortage this winter, a good performance has been recorded due to the advance preparation work done by the government and the public."

Abiy called for early planning and expanding available options to help the economy withstand natural and human-induced challenges.

"In order for our economy to remain resilient and withstand both man-made and natural challenges, preparing in advance and expanding options is a must," he said.

His statement did not provide production figures or specify the measures taken ahead of the farming season.

(Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)

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