Malawi MP Malondera Elected Chair of African Public Accounts Body

Malawi's Steven Baba Malondera Kamsiyamo has been elected chairperson of the African Organisation of Public Accounts Committees (AFROPAC), and used his acceptance speech to warn executive branches across the continent against obstructing parliamentary oversight.

Malondera, Member of Parliament for Lilongwe Nyanja Constituency, was elected on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at the Alisa Hotel during AFROPAC's 6th Annual General Meeting and Conference. He will serve a four-year term.

"Asking questions is not an act of rebellion. Demanding accountability is not an act of hostility. Scrutinising public expenditure is not an attempt to undermine government," he said.

He called on governments that intimidate or obstruct Public Accounts Committees to stop.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Do not intimidate our committees. Do not obstruct their work. Do not frustrate their investigations. Do not turn accountability into a political battlefield," he said.

Malondera also argued that public money belongs to ordinary people, not governments.

"Public money is not government money. It is the people's money," he said, citing farmers, market traders, schoolchildren and hospital patients.

He warned that audit reports must not gather dust, and must become tools for justice, correction and change.

"Africa does not need more promises about public resources. Africa needs proof that its resources are working for its people," he said.

On Malawi, Malondera described his election as a source of national pride.

"A small nation can carry a great responsibility," he said, urging Malawians to invest in their people and to back their institutions.

He pledged to serve the whole continent, not Malawi alone.

"I am not elected to represent Malawi alone. I am elected to serve AFROPAC and the entire African family," he said.

Malondera also called for a stronger, adequately resourced AFROPAC Secretariat and for a French-speaking professional on its staff, saying the organisation's French-speaking members "must feel that they are equal owners of this institution."

He traced his AFROPAC career to 2022 in Liberia, when he attended his first engagement as an ordinary committee member of Malawi's Public Accounts Committee.

He paid tribute to the outgoing chairperson, Uganda's Medard Lubega Sseggona.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Malondera is a University of Malawi graduate and the Malawi Congress Party's Director of Youth.

He chairs Malawi's Public Accounts Committee and has served as Treasurer-General of the Southern Africa Development Community Organisation of Public Accounts Committees (SADCOPAC).

AFROPAC was established on September 2, 2013, in Arusha, Tanzania, and brings together parliamentary public accounts committees across Africa.