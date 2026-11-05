South Africa: Wanted in South Africa, Gondwe Faces Extradition Over Child Sex Abuse Claims

A 48-year-old Malawian man accused of sexually abusing a 10-year-old child in South Africa is facing extradition proceedings that could see him sent back across the border to stand trial.

Vincent Gondwe appeared before the Chief Resident Magistrate's Court in Lilongwe as Malawian authorities formally launched proceedings to hand him over to South African prosecutors.

The State presented an authority-to-proceed certificate issued by the Minister of Homeland Security, a key step in the extradition process.

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Prosecutors then sought more time to prepare their witnesses, with the request granted by Chief Resident Magistrate Austin Banda, who ordered the State to file a notice of adjournment within 21 days.

In court documents, Principal State Advocate Collen Mwenechanya, representing the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, argued that South Africa's request fully complies with both Malawi's Extradition Act and regional extradition agreements under the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Mwenechanya told the court that South Africa is a party to the SADC Protocol on Extradition, which Malawi has ratified, meaning the case falls within the legal framework governing the transfer of suspects between member states.

The allegations date back to December 2013, when the alleged offences are said to have occurred in South Africa.

Court records show Gondwe was arrested by officers from the Malawi Police Service in Mzimba District on 25 April 2026, after allegedly fleeing South Africa before his capture.

The extradition hearing will focus solely on whether the legal conditions required to surrender Gondwe to South Africa have been met.

It will not determine whether he is guilty or innocent of the allegations, which remain for a South African court to decide.

Gondwe, who is from Chikhozola Village under Traditional Authority Chindi in Mzimba District, remains at the centre of a case that could see him returned to South Africa to answer the serious charges.