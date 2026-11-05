Nigeria: Enugu Air Secures Approval for Lagos-London Route

4 November 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dickson Omobola

Enugu State-owned airline, Enugu Air, has secured approval to operate the Lagos-London Gatwick route, with Omni-Blu Aviation appointed as the designated operator under a strategic partnership.

The airline said the approval marked a significant step in its expansion plans, with the proposed route expected to strengthen air connectivity between Nigeria and the United Kingdom and create new opportunities for passenger travel and trade.

It added that the development aligned with the aviation vision of Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah, to position the state as an emerging hub for international connectivity, investment, tourism and economic growth.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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