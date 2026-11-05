Africa: One in Four Adolescents Worldwide Reported No Active Days in the Previous Week

One in four adolescents worldwide reported not getting at least 60 minutes of physical activity on any day in the previous week.

According to new global estimates released by the World Health Organization (WHO) today, this amounts to some 240 million young people aged 11-17 years who reported not completing at least 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity on any day in the previous week. On average, adolescents reported being active for just 2.7 days a week, while only 14% reported being active on all seven days.

The findings point to a lack of global progress over the past 15 years, with levels of physical activity among adolescents virtually unchanged during this time.

Physical inactivity is a major risk factor for heart disease, type 2 diabetes and some cancers. Helping young people develop active habits early in life is critical to protecting their health and reducing the global burden of these diseases.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"For 15 years, the world has made almost no progress in getting young people moving, and girls are being left furthest behind," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. "The answer is not to tell adolescents to try harder. It is to build schools, streets and communities where moving, playing and being active is safe, easy and normal."

The new study, published in The Lancet Global Health, draws on 389 population-based surveys from 140 countries and territories, involving more than 3.2 million adolescents.

The gender gap in adolescent physical activity levels remains strikingly persistent. Twenty-eight per cent of girls reported no active days, compared with 22% of boys. Only 11% of girls reported being active every day, compared with 17% of boys. Girls were less active than boys in almost every country and every WHO Region.

There were also stark differences between countries. In some, just 4% of adolescents reported no active days. In others, the figure exceeded 40%.

There is no single explanation for the lack of global progress. Physical activity is shaped by where adolescents live, learn, travel and spend their free time. Transport patterns, access to safe public spaces, opportunities for safe walking and cycling, school environments, affordability, social norms and increasingly screen-based lifestyles can all influence adolescents' opportunities to be active.

The challenge is not simply to persuade adolescents to move more. It is to create environments that make being active a normal and easy part of growing up.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines International Organisations Health Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

WHO is calling for stronger action across the education, transport, urban planning, sport and health sectors, alongside efforts to address the multiple barriers faced by girls.

Countries need policies that make physical activity an easy, safe and accessible part of everyday life. Promoting physical activity in schools, investing in safe walking and cycling routes, and creating more active communities can give young people more opportunities to move, play and be active in their everyday lives.

About WHO

Dedicated to the well-being of all people and guided by science, WHO leads and champions global efforts to give everyone, everywhere, an equal chance at a safe and healthy life. We are the United Nations' agency for health that connects nations, partners and people in more than 150 locations - leading the world's response to health emergencies, preventing disease, addressing the root causes of health issues and expanding access to medicines and health care. Our mission is to support all countries to promote, provide and protect health. "Together for health. Stand with science", the theme of World Health Day 2026, marks a year-long campaign to highlight science as the foundation for protecting health and well-being worldwide.