Somalia: Presidential Hopeful Nassir Lgge Stirs Storrn With 'Love and Rnoney' Rernarks

Somalia's political rumour mill is working overtime after presidential aspirant Nassir Igge turned a TikTok Live session into a full-blown social media storm.

The livestream, meant to showcase a man with eyes on the nation's highest office, instead had netizens clutching their phones in disbelief and flooding timelines with fury.

On camera, Igge declared he has never known romantic love, linking the idea to financial need. He went on to suggest that a man with deep pockets can marry as many wives as he pleases, and added that he would not take "no" for an answer from a woman he intended to marry.

Critics wasted no time, branding the remarks dismissive of women's autonomy and unbecoming of anyone seeking public leadership.

As if that were not enough drama for one week, the plot has thickened.

Unverified reports online allege that Igge is pursuing a woman who is already married to another man. That comes after separate claims that his own wife, a popular TikTok personality, was planning to wed someone else without a formal divorce.

Neither set of allegations has been independently confirmed, and the politician's camp has yet to respond.