Nigeria: Mohbad - DNA Samples Collected From Son, Remains

LAGOS -- The paternity dispute surrounding Master Liam, son of late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has entered a new phase following the collection of DNA samples from the child and the singer's remains under court supervision.

The exercise took place on Saturday, October 31, 2026, following an application by Mohbad's wife, Omowunmi Aloba, for a court-supervised DNA test to establish Liam's paternity.

The court granted the application and appointed a welfare officer to supervise the exercise, fixing October 31 for the collection of the samples.

The paternity question had earlier been raised by Mohbad's father, Mr Joseph Aloba, who also sought a DNA test to establish whether Liam was the deceased singer's biological son. Proceedings relating to his request had, however, experienced delays.

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Security personnel were present during Saturday's exercise to maintain order. Those in attendance included Mohbad's mother, Mrs Abosede; his younger brother, Adura; and his wife, Omowunmi.

The exercise reportedly became emotional during the identification of the late singer's remains, which was part of the process.

Samples were collected from Mohbad's remains at Mainland General Hospital, popularly known as the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), Yaba.

The samples were subsequently taken to the Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre, where Liam's samples were also collected for forensic examination.

Speaking after the exercise, the lawyer representing Omowunmi, Barrister Kabiru, said no date had been fixed for the release of the DNA results.

He said the parties would be notified through the court once the results were available.

Kabiru also commended the court and the Nigeria Police Force for their professionalism and support in ensuring that the exercise was completed.

The DNA test is the latest development in the paternity dispute, which has attracted public attention since Mohbad's death in September 2023.

The results of the forensic examination are expected to provide scientific evidence to assist the court in resolving the paternity question.