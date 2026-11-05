Africa: Ethiopia's Demand for Presence in Red Sea Entirely Valid, Says Iss Regional Director, Representative to AU

Addis Ababa — Being an important country,which plays a key role in the peace of the region, Ethiopia deserves a presence in the Red Sea, Paul-Simon Handy, Institute for Security Studies Regional Director for East Africa and Representative to the African Union said.

As an analyst, I can say any government has the right to set its political objectives and work toward achieving them, he added.

In this case, "I look at Ethiopia's pursuit of sea access in peaceful manner normal. Ethiopia is an important country in the Horn of Africa and plays a key role in the peace and security of the region. That is why the country seeks to have a presence in the Red Sea, which is valid."

Handy further noted: "I am sure Ethiopia, together with its partners in the Horn, will find a suitable solution to reach that objective."

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Emphasizing Ethiopia's evolving role as a pillar of stability, the analyst noted that the country has undergone significant positive transitions across regional peace, security, governance, and business.

He elaborated that sea access remains a permanent strategic ambition for Ethiopia, reiterating his support for the Ethiopian government's commitment to diplomatic channels, expressing confidence that a peaceful solution can be reached through the numerous diplomatic avenues available.

For his part, Charles Ukeje, a Nigerian Professor at the Obafemi Awolowo University, described Ethiopia as a major power driving economic growth and peace building in the region.

"Ethiopia is playing a constructive role not only in peace and security, but also in good governance, and its economy and trade are growing," he said.

According to him Ethiopia has been undergoing a significant political and economic transformation over the past decade.

Regarding matters related to sea access, he suggested dialogue with neighboring countries as dialogue ensures an outcome where everyone benefits.