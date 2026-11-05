Nigeria: Many Injured, Missing As Nasarawa APC Presidential Rally Turns Bloody

The rally, which had Vice President Kashim Shettima in attendance, turned chaotic when some youths dressed in APC regalia began chanting slogans in support of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate, former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Adamu Abubakar.

No fewer than 40 people have reportedly been injured, while several others are missing, following a violent clash at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

The rally, which had Vice President Kashim Shettima in attendance, turned chaotic when some youths dressed in APC regalia began chanting slogans in support of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate, former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Adamu Abubakar.

Their actions reportedly sparked a confrontation with security operatives and supporters of the APC governorship candidate, Aliyu Wadada.

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The situation deteriorated as youths wielding dangerous weapons from both sides engaged in violent confrontations, forcing several dignitaries outside the VIP section to flee for safety.

Security operatives subsequently fired tear gas to disperse the agitated youths and restore order.

Many people were seen searching for their loved ones after the mayhem.

Govt blames ex-governor, police boss

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa State Government has blamed former governor Umaru Al-Makura and the SDP governorship candidate, former IGP Adamu Abubakar, for the violence.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Labaran Magaji, the government described the incident as an "Ignoble act perpetuated by some irate youths suspected to be linked to some high-profile personalities, including Senator Tanko Al-Makura and IGP Muhammad Adamu Abubakar."

It urged the State Security Service (SSS) to commence a comprehensive investigation into the incident immediately.

"Accordingly, the Department of State Security Service is hereby directed to immediately institute a full investigation to unravel the cause of the incident."

The organisers were forced to bring the rally to an abrupt end to ensure the safety of dignitaries who had travelled from within and outside the state to attend the event.

Meanwhile, tension remains high in Lafia, with security operatives deployed across strategic locations in the town to prevent a possible escalation of violence and maintain public order.