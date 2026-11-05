Nigeria: 2Baba Ends Six-Year Album Wait, Announces 'Oldest Young Man' Release Date

4 November 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nigerian music star, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has announced November 27, 2026, as the release date for his forthcoming album, 'Oldest Young Man', his first studio project in six years.

The singer announced the date in a post on his Instagram handle on Tuesday, describing the project as timeless music.

"The legacy continues. OLDEST YOUNG MAN drops 27.11.26. Timeless music, no expiration date," he wrote.

The announcement comes after months of teasing the album on social media, with 2Baba repeatedly using its title in his Instagram captions.

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In August, he wrote: "I've lived it, I've seen it, I'm still here. My new album, Oldest Young Man, soon come."

On his birthday, the singer also described himself as the "forever the oldest young man".

The upcoming project will be his first album since 'Warriors', released in 2020, which was his eighth studio album.

2Baba first rose to prominence in the 1990s, composing jingles before co-founding the music group Plantashun Boiz with Blackface and Faze in 1996.

He later established himself as one of the pioneers of Afropop, influencing generations of Nigerian artistes with his music.

His album releases include 'Face 2 Face' (2004), 'Grass 2 Grace' (2006), 'The Unstoppable' (2009), 'The Unstoppable International Edition' (2010), 'Away and Beyond' (2012), 'The Ascension', 'Rewind, Select, Update' (2015) and 'Warriors' (2020).

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