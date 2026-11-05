Namibia: Botswana and Namibia Sign Sport Cooperation Pact

Gaborone — Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) and Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) have signed a revamped Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering closer sports cooperation, resource sharing and high-performance synergies.

Speaking following the signing ceremony on Monday, BNOC president, Tshepo Sitale said they found it fit to collaborate with Namibia because of the deep rooted cultural and socio-economic similarities that bind the two neighboring nations.

He described the agreement as a strategic step toward mutual athletic advancement

Sitale said Namibia and Botswana shared the same people, same population size and the same economic outlook, which made it fitting to renew and refocus a standing agreement to target areas of mutual strength.

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Under the refocused partnership, Sitale said both Olympic committees would leverage each other's specialised sporting codes to build international competitive depth.

He said Namibia aimed to tap into Botswana's world-class track and sprint expertise, while Botswana looked to reclaim its historical dominance in volleyball through technical exchanges.

Furthermore, he said Botswana intended to learn from Namibia's well-established lawn bowls structures and their rapidly rising powerhouse status in aquatic sports.

Furthermore, the BNOC plans to diversify Botswana's sporting frontier by introducing non- traditional codes where Namibia already boasts active pathways, such as canoeing, yachting, shooting, and equestrian sports.

Sitale cited the recent junior African equestrian champion from Angola as an inspiration for expanding into such disciplines.

Sitale also said the geographic proximity between the two countries created a sustainable and cost-effective development model as both nations prepared their elite athletes for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

"The current situation is that when a Namibian team comes here, they do not pay for their accommodation. We cover for that, when our teams go there, they do the same. So, we can easily reach Namibia by road without using a flight, therefore reducing the cost," he said.

BOPA