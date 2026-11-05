Uganda: Rising Commodity Prices Squeeze Traders At Mityana Central Market

Traders at Mityana Central Market are struggling to sustain their businesses as rising commodity prices increase the cost of restocking, while customers cut down on purchases amid shrinking household incomes.

The traders say they have been forced to raise selling prices to keep up with increasing wholesale costs, but the adjustments have further weakened demand, leaving many with shrinking profit margins and uncertain daily earnings.

According to the traders, suppliers have continued increasing the prices of goods, making it difficult to maintain previous selling prices without incurring losses.

They say customers who previously bought commodities in larger quantities are increasingly opting for smaller portions to manage their limited budgets, while some have stopped purchasing certain products altogether.

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John Mukiibi, a trader at the market, said the situation had made business unpredictable because traders could no longer estimate their daily sales and profits.

"We buy commodities at higher prices than before, but when we increase our selling prices, customers complain because their purchasing power has reduced. We are sometimes left with little or no profit after selling our stock," Mukiibi said.

Another trader, Remah Nakandi, said rising wholesale prices had strained relations between traders and customers, with some buyers blaming sellers for increasing prices despite the higher costs of restocking.

"We understand that our customers also have financial challenges, but we cannot continue selling at the old prices when suppliers have increased the cost of goods. We have to adjust our prices to avoid making losses," Nakandi said.

The traders said declining sales had also affected their ability to meet business expenses and support their households.

Some have resorted to purchasing smaller quantities of stock because they can no longer afford to commit large amounts of money to commodities whose prices keep fluctuating.

They appealed to Government to address the rising cost of essential commodities and introduce measures to ease the financial pressure on small-scale traders and consumers.

The traders warned that continued increases in commodity prices, coupled with declining customer demand, could further erode profit margins and threaten the livelihoods of families dependent on market trade.