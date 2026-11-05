Uganda: 37 Kabale District Officials Interdicted Over Misconduct

Thirty-seven employees of Kabale District Local Government have been interdicted over allegations of gross negligence, abuse of office, mismanagement of public funds and financial misconduct, pending investigations.

The interdictions follow investigations initiated under the Ministry of Local Government's Expose the Corrupt campaign led by Minister Balaam Barugahara.

On October 23, 2026, Barugahara ordered the interdiction of the officials over alleged misconduct that he said had undermined service delivery in the district.

Among those affected are former Chief Administrative Officer John Asiimwe, Chief Finance Officer Amon Akampumuza, District Education Officer Moses Tumwijukye Bwengye, Natural Resources Officer Henry Tumwesigye, Principal Human Resource Officer Jacenta Tushabomwe, Senior ICT Officer Tobias Habaasa and District Engineer Januario Bagamuhunda.

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Others are Senior Human Resource Officer Bright Akampurira, Procurement Officer Alex Turinawe, Assistant Water Engineer Barham Akanyijuka, Biostatistician Benon Kwitonda, Senior Assistant Mechanical Engineer Jude Tusiime, Senior Assistant Secretary and Clerk to Council Loyce Asiimwe, Conservation Officer Grace Aheise and District Accountant Adison Fat Biryomumeisho.

Also on the list are former Buranga Primary School teacher Phionah Orishaba, District Inspector of Schools Drake Kisheija, Parish Chief and Works Department office attendant Gergina Karungi, Assistant Secretary Edith Tukamushaba and Senior Assistant Secretary for Katuna Town Council Enos Akandinda.

Others include Acting Senior Accountant Collins Ainembabazi, Denis Maviri, Internal Auditor Benjamin Ariyo, the District Senior Forestry Officer, Principal Town Agent for Katuna Barbara Atuheire, Acting Assistant Town Clerk Kevin Ainebyoona, Forestry Officer Boaz Niwarimpa and Inspector of Schools Turinawe.

The remaining officials are Senior Assistant at Kibuga Town Council Milton Rwamastone, Principal Inspector of Schools Wilberforce Nabaasa, District Staff Surveyor Prosper Ahimbisibwe, Environmental Officer Allan Akampurira, District Production Officer Beda Mwebesa, Principal Agricultural Officer Deus Baguma, District Agricultural Engineer Paulino Ndyabanoha, Senior Engineer Levi Turyahikayo and Rubaya Sub-county Chief Ivan Mugayehwenki.

Kabale District Chief Administrative Officer Robert Mugabe said he had received a letter from the Ministry of Local Government Permanent Secretary, Ben Kumumanya, directing him to interdict the 37 employees.

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The letter, dated October 27, 2026, instructed the district to interdict eight heads of departments, 10 heads of sections and other employees from various departments.

"I have begun issuing interdiction letters to the affected workers, requiring them to step aside to allow investigations to proceed. The district is waiting for officials from the State House Anti-Corruption Unit to start probing the allegations," Mugabe said.