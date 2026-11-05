Nigeria's Flamingos Demolish Brazil to Reach First-Ever FIFA U17 Women's World Cup Final

Nigeria's Flamingos became only the first African team to reach the final of the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup.

The Hakeem Busari cadet ladies did this in style after they shot past mighty Brazil 3-1 in the semifinal played in Rabat, Morocco on Wednesday evening.

Now, the Flamingos will aim to do better with one more win as they face Japan on Saturday.

One goal by Queen Joseph and a brace by Awawu sent Nigeria three goals above the Brazilians. Winger Greise Kelly however pulled back one for the South Americans in the added time. Flamingos were resolute in ensuring that they did not allow any more goal from Brazil as they flew into the historic final.

The Nigerian ladies were deserved winners on the night as they had at least 30 attempts at goal with eight of them on target, while Brazil were reduced to only four shots for the entire game.

Japan stopped fellow Asians and defending champions North Korea in the earlier semifinal 4-1 on penalties after both teams played out a 1-1 draw in regulation time.