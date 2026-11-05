Nigeria: 20 Years On the Throne - Sultan Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar and the Quiet Power of a Modern Monarch

At 70, Sultan Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar marks 20 years on the throne of Sokoto, having transitioned from a distinguished military career to become one of Nigeria's most influential traditional and religious leaders. Since his emergence in November 2006, he has sought to strengthen the Sultanate's role in promoting religious harmony, national unity and peaceful coexistence. His journey reflects two decades of leadership shaped by tradition, faith and service. Onuminya Innocent writes

Twenty years ago, Sokoto stood still in grief. On October 29, 2006, ADC Airlines Flight 53 crashed shortly after take-off from Abuja, killing Sultan Muhammadu Maccido, his son, Senator Badamasi Maccido, and 95 others.

Three days later, on November 2, 2006, the Sokoto Caliphate turned to a soldier-diplomat, Brigadier-General Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, to fill the void. He became the 20th Sultan of Sokoto, the spiritual head of Muslims in Nigeria, and the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

Earlier Days

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Born on August 24, 1956, in Sokoto, Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar was royalty by birth and a soldier by choice. He was the fifth son of the 17th Sultan, Sir Siddiq Abubakar III, who reigned for 50 years (1938-1988) and built the modern Sokoto Sultanate.

Raised in the palace, he watched power being exercised with humility, patience and the fear of God--values that would later define his reign. He attended Barewa College, Zaria, before proceeding to the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, where he was commissioned into the Nigerian Army in 1977. He also attended the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, the National War College, and military courses in Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

For 32 years, he served Nigeria in uniform with distinction. He rose to the rank of Brigadier-General, serving as Defence Attaché to Pakistan, Commanding Officer of the 241 Recce Battalion, and participating in peacekeeping operations in Chad. Colleagues described him as disciplined, unassuming and deeply religious--a soldier who prayed as faithfully as he drilled his men.

He voluntarily retired in 2006, months before destiny called.

The road to the throne was neither planned nor openly contested. After the death of Sultan Maccido, four princes from the ruling houses were considered by the kingmakers, led by the Waziri of Sokoto.

The choice fell on Sa'ad Abubakar, not because he was the loudest, but because he was considered the most prepared: educated, exposed, neutral in Sokoto politics and a unifier. On November 2, 2006, he was turbaned as Sultan. The city that had buried a Sultan on Monday crowned a new one on Thursday.

His succession was seamless because he understood one truth: the Sultanate is not about power; it is about service. While his predecessor, Maccido, was known for his political dexterity and international exposure, Sa'ad brought a soldier's sense of order and a scholar's calm. He did not attempt to copy Maccido. Instead, he built his own style--quiet, consultative and firm when principles were at stake.

A Voice for Nigerian Muslims

In 20 years, Sultan Sa'ad Abubakar has redefined the throne. As President-General of the NSCIA, he has become the voice of Nigerian Muslims, announcing the sighting of the moons for Ramadan and Eid, mediating between the Federal Government and religious leaders, and advocating peace when the country has threatened to split along religious lines.

During the Boko Haram insurgency, he was one of the earliest northern leaders to condemn extremism as un-Islamic, insisting that Islam is a religion of peace. During farmer-herder clashes, he preached coexistence. During elections, he warned politicians against using religion to secure votes.

But it is in inter-religious peace-building that his legacy shines brightest. As Co-Chairman of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), alongside the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Sultan has helped build one of the most enduring bridges between Christians and Muslims in Nigeria.

Under his leadership, NIREC moved beyond meetings to active mediation, intervening in crises in Jos, Kaduna, Taraba, Benue and Plateau, sending joint Christian-Muslim delegations to troubled communities, and issuing joint statements condemning killings, whether of Christians or Muslims.

He has repeatedly told his fellow Muslims: "We cannot claim to love God if we kill His creatures." And to Christians, he has said: "Nigeria belongs to all of us."

Through NIREC, he championed the Inter-Faith Dialogue Forum for Peace, supported the training of Christian and Muslim youths as peace ambassadors, and worked with the United States Institute of Peace, the Kukah Centre and international bodies to promote tolerance. When religious tensions threatened to escalate following blasphemy incidents, controversial sermons or election-related violence, it was the Sultan and the CAN President, speaking with one voice, who helped calm the nation.

He has hosted CAN leaders in his palace in Sokoto, attended Christian events, and insisted that NIREC meetings must not be ceremonial but must produce action on the ground.

Beyond the Throne

Beyond religion, he has become Nigeria's moral compass. He chairs the National Council of Traditional Rulers, advises presidents from Obasanjo to Tinubu, and hosts diplomats and world leaders in Sokoto. Yet, in Sokoto, he remains accessible, attending weddings and naming ceremonies and visiting the sick. He has championed girl-child education, polio eradication and the fight against the problem of out-of-school children, using his pulpit to drive change where politics has fallen short.

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His reign has not been without challenges. Insecurity in Sokoto East, banditry, poverty and the politicisation of traditional institutions have tested him. Critics have sometimes accused him of silence. His supporters argue that his silence is a strategy--that a Sultan who speaks every day risks losing the weight of his words. When he speaks, Nigeria listens.

At 70, with 20 years on the throne, Sultan Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar stands as a bridge between tradition and modernity, between the Caliphate of 1804 and the Nigeria of 2026.

He inherited a throne soaked in grief and has turned it into a throne of stability. For 20 years, Sokoto has not just had a Sultan; it has had a father, a peacemaker and a guardian of faith.

As Sokoto celebrates his 20th anniversary, the prayer in the city is simple: for long life, good health and the wisdom to continue to lead. For, in a country often divided by faith and tribe, Sultan Sa'ad Abubakar remains one of the few voices that still unite.