South Africa: ANC On the Rack - Coalition Minefield Could Unleash Biggest Internal Ructions Yet

The ANC's national leadership must decide on coalition partners across metros, risking conflict with regional structures and deepening divisions over power, patronage and strategy - and sending important signals about the party's future in the 2029 national and provincial polls.

With results trickling, flowing and sometimes flooding through the Electoral Commission's systems the real political debates are about to begin. The ANC may be about to enter a season of incredible division since decisions made in the next three weeks could tear it apart.

Never in the history of the post-1994 election has the ANC had to make so many political decisions with so many consequences for so many of its members in so many places.

But in the next three weeks it will have to decide which parties it will work with in six or seven metros and scores of councils around the country. It will be deciding which members will get jobs and positions and which will not.

All of that will send important signals about the future direction of the party in the 2029 national and provincial elections.

Who will decide?

It appears the first important decision of the post-election period has already been made by the ANC. The party has already indicated that coalition decisions will be taken by its national leadership, rather than by regions on a case-by-case basis.

While this will inevitably be frustrating for the regions and branches, it is probably the only...