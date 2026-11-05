South Africa: The ANC's Problem Isn't Communication - It's Contempt

opinion

Former ANC and government communicator Chris Vick argues that the ANC's communications failures during the local government elections are not a messaging problem, but a reflection of a deeper organisational malaise, where contempt for criticism has become contempt for voters.

Judging by how the 2026 local government elections have gone, the ANC has a mountain to climb if it wants to remain a significant societal and political force in 2029, never mind regain majority-party status.

One of its most urgent tasks is to rethink how it communicates and engages with the people whose votes it wants. If the recent campaign is anything to go by, that may be one of the hardest climbs of all.

At times during this year's election campaign, it looked as if the ANC had given up trying to persuade voters, or perhaps had run out of anything persuasive to say.

From ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula's early August plea for South Africans to "give us one more chance", which seemed awkwardly wrapped around a reference to rapper Notorious B.I.G., the campaign felt directionless.

It was made worse by a series of avoidable own goals that exposed both an abandonment of communications discipline and a complete lack of political management.

In August, Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero called a resident old and told him, "o bua masepa [you are talking shit]". He apologised, but the damage was done.

In September, Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina...