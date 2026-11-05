South Africa's Democratic State Needs Capability Now, Not More Promises

opinion

Now that the electoral dust has settled, we must turn to the evolution, achievements and failures of the South African state.

South Africa's problem now is not a shortage of state institutions, but growing uncertainty about their purpose and effectiveness.

We inherited formidable but unjust apartheid machinery; then built a constitutional democracy; and the government extended services to millions. Yet the democratic promise is retreating behind broken infrastructure and bureaucratic indifference - evidenced by the water system failure.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

This is not an argument for nostalgia. It is an argument for renewal.

The security state

Thomas Hobbes argued that the state's first responsibility was order: protecting people from the insecurity of life without someone powerful and legitimate in authority. Apartheid South Africa wielded formidable coercive power - and punished the innocent. It also built major infrastructure - power stations, dams, transport networks - and developed pockets of administrative excellence, serving the minority.

But this was order for some, enforced through domination of others. While it ensured stability and wealth for some, its institutions enforced racial dispossession and repression. Its apparent efficiency was skewed towards those whose needs counted. As we eventually learnt, competence without justice is not a sustainable model.

The state for liberty

John Stuart Mill reminded us that the state must also protect liberty against arbitrary power. In 1994, South...