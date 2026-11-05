South Africa: Presidency Condemns Rising Political Killings - South African News Briefs - November 5, 2026

press review

Presidency Condemns Rising Political Killings

Phindile Baleni, the Director-General in the Presidency, has condemned political killings and warned that those responsible would be dealt with by the police, reports eNCA. Her remarks come amid growing concerns over political violence, with Natjoints reporting 20 murders involving political representatives, party members and supporters, and seven arrests. Baleni has urged South Africans to express political views through democratic processes rather than violence.

Govt Prepares for Loss of AGOA Benefits

Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau has said that South Africa is preparing to manage the economic impact of the United States' decision to exclude the country from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) from next year, reports SABC News. Tau said that the government will continue engaging Washington while working directly with affected companies to prepare for the loss of preferential trade benefits.

Singer Makhadzi Returns Home After Botswana Ordeal

South African singer Makhadzi has secured the return of her travel documents after spending three days in Botswana amid a dispute with a local event promoter, reports TimesLIVE. The singer had travelled to the country for a performance but reportedly received no payment and had no signed agreement with the organiser. Diplomatic intervention by the South African and Botswana governments, alongside legal action, helped secure her release to return home in time to vote in South Africa's elections.

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