Late former President Robert Mugabe's son, Bellarmine Chatunga, and four others have been arrested over the alleged smuggling of two luxury vehicles into Zimbabwe, with the cars seized by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) as investigations continue.

Bellarmine, Terrence Johannes Chinyemba, Fredson Peter, Solomon Pamire and Munashe Mubhawu are being held at Highlands Police Station following an operation at a property in Newlands, Harare.

Police documents identify the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) as the complainant in the case.The suspects face charges of contravening Section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, alternatively Section 182 of the Customs and Excise Act.

According to police, the Special Operations Unit received intelligence that a black Mercedes-Benz GLE 53, registration number NB 76 MM GP, and a black Lamborghini Urus, registration number TL 00 GP, had been illegally imported into the country.

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The vehicles were allegedly concealed at Number 6A Brompton Road, Newlands, for about a month to evade customs duty and detection. Investigators reportedly established that neither vehicle had a Temporary Importation Permit (TIP) or official entry records.

Police said officers verified the intelligence through surveillance and located the vehicles at the property.

However, they were allegedly physically assaulted by suspects during the operation.

"The incident was immediately reported to the Zimbabwe Republic Police at Highlands Police Station under reference RRB684,7340," the police documents state.

The four were subsequently arrested and are awaiting further legal proceedings.Chatunga is alleged to have assaulted a ZACC officer who was investigating the suspected smuggling operation.

His reported arrest adds to his previous brushes with the law.

He was previously arrested in South Africa on attempted murder charges before being deported to Zimbabwe.

More recently, he was arrested in Zimbabwe in a drugs-related case, which was subsequently withdrawn before plea.