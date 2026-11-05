Mozambique: Government to Exempt Young People From Business Registration Fees

Maputo, 05 (AIM) - Mozambican President Daniel Chapo has announced that the government is considering exempting young people from business registration fees and introducing a specific tax regime for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Speaking at a meeting in which he received the National Association of Young Entrepreneurs (ANJE), Chapo said that the initiative aims to facilitate business formalization and promote youth entrepreneurship in the country.

He stressed the need to reduce financial and tax burdens that hinder the establishment and growth of youth-led businesses, particularly registration costs that can limit access to business opportunities, including public tenders.

According to Chapo, a study is underway to assess the feasibility of exempting business registration fees and introducing special tax arrangements for companies owned by young people.

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Chapo also highlighted the need to review financing mechanisms for SMEs, particularly the Mutual Guarantee Fund, whose implementation continues to face obstacles in facilitating access to credit.

He advocated simplifying banking procedures and said the government is working with the Central Bank to develop monetary policies aimed at stimulating the productive economy.

The President highlighted the role of SMEs in job creation, income generation and business expansion, describing young people as a strategic segment in the country's economic development.

For her part, ANJE chairperson Mara Cancune said the organization represents around 3,000 young entrepreneurs, aged between 18 and 35, across the country.

She described the audience as a milestone for the association, established in 2010, as it was the first time in its 16-year history that it had been received at the President's office.

Cancune presented proposals for cooperation with the State in business training, financing, digital transformation, preparation of national suppliers and expansion of the association's provincial branches. She also called for greater participation by young entrepreneurs in discussions on economic, investment and industrialization policies.

Chapo reiterated the government's willingness to continue working with young entrepreneurs to expand their participation in national development, both in urban and rural areas.