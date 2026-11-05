Kenya: Police Inspector Charged With Murder of Dr Victoria Mutiso

Nairobi — Police Inspector Kenneth Kipkemboi Sang has been charged with the murder of Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso, becoming the latest suspect to face prosecution over the killing of the medic in Nairobi.

Sang appeared before the Milimani High Court, where he was arraigned before Justice Alexander Muteti and pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

According to the particulars of the charge, Dr Mutiso was shot dead at approximately 9:30am along Mawensi Road in Kilimani, Nairobi.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The prosecution alleges that Sang, jointly with other individuals who are yet to be arraigned, unlawfully caused her death.

Following the plea-taking, the prosecution team, led by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Victor Owiti, informed the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) would oppose the inspector's release on bail.

The prosecution said it would file an affidavit outlining the grounds for opposing his release.

Sang was subsequently remanded at Industrial Area Remand Prison pending further directions on his bail application.

The case will be mentioned on November 30, 2026.

The inspector, who was arrested in Eldoret, becomes the latest suspect to be charged in connection with Dr Mutiso's murder.

Other individuals charged in the case include Rose Mbithe Mulwa and her two children, Chris Mulwa and Angela Mulwa, as well as Police Constables Julius Kipkoech Cheruiyot and Kennedy Kipkemoi Borboroi.

The DPP's latest action marks a further development in the prosecution of suspects linked to the killing, with the court expected to give further directions on Sang's bail application during subsequent proceedings.