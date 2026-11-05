Kenya: DPP Charges Couple With 41 Counts in Multi-Million-Shilling Pension Fraud

Nairobi — The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has charged a couple with 41 counts over an alleged multi-million-shilling pension fraud scheme targeting several pension schemes linked to major companies and public institutions.

Alex Nalwenje and his wife, Esther Kamande, appeared before Kibera Chief Magistrate Stella Atambo, where they denied all the charges and sought release on reasonable bail and bond terms.

According to the prosecution, the two allegedly worked with other individuals who are not before the court to fraudulently introduce names into the payrolls of several pension schemes, paving the way for the irregular payment of retirement and other related benefits.

The schemes allegedly targeted include those associated with Ernst & Young, Swissport, the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS), Nestlé, Cadbury and Nokia.

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Prosecutors allege that the individuals were falsely presented as legitimate and eligible pension beneficiaries, thereby inducing the respective schemes to release funds to them.

The charges include conspiracy to defraud, contrary to Section 317 of the Penal Code; obtaining money by false pretences, contrary to Section 313; and fraudulent false accounting, contrary to Section 330(b) of the Penal Code.

The couple also faces charges relating to the acquisition, possession and use of proceeds of crime under the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, No. 9 of 2009.

The prosecution team, led by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Maryann Mwangi and Principal Prosecution Counsel Michael Mutune, did not oppose the accused persons' applications for bail.

However, the prosecutors urged the court to consider the gravity of the charges when determining the terms of their release.

In its ruling, the court granted Nalwenje a bond of Ksh3 million, while Kamande was granted a bond of Ksh1 million with one surety of a similar amount, or an alternative cash bail of Ksh1 million.

Both accused persons were directed to surrender their passports and report to the investigating officer once every month, unless otherwise directed by the court.

The case will be mentioned on November 17, 2026, for pre-trial directions.

The charges relate to allegations that pension beneficiaries were fraudulently listed on multiple schemes to facilitate payments, with the prosecution yet to prove the claims in court.