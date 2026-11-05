Kenya: IEBC Warns Hassan Omar Over Mombasa Rally Remarks, Threatens Harsher Sanctions

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has issued Senator Hassan Omar with a formal and strict warning and severe caution over remarks he made during a public rally in Mombasa on September 11, 2026, after finding him in breach of the Electoral Code of Conduct.

The commission's Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee (ECCEC) concluded Complaint No. 3 of 2026 against the senator following proceedings in which it examined the evidence, submissions and representations presented by both sides.

Omar was summoned to appear before the committee on October 21 over allegations that his remarks at the rally were inflammatory.

He honoured the summons and appeared in person, represented by his lawyer, where he was given an opportunity to respond to the allegations and present his defence.

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The committee subsequently found him in breach of paragraphs 6(k)(i) and 6(l) of the Electoral Code of Conduct.

In reaching its determination, the committee considered the context in which the remarks were made, Omar's explanation that the words were figuratively intended to encourage voter registration and participation, his subsequent clarification and the absence of evidence of an actual electoral incident arising from the statements.

However, the committee ruled that the impugned remarks, considered in their original Kiswahili form, carried an ordinary meaning that invoked the use of the biometric identifier of a deceased person to facilitate voting in that person's name.

It found that such language was inconsistent with the obligation under paragraph 6(l) of the Electoral Code of Conduct, which requires political actors to reassure voters about the integrity of the ballot.

Consequently, the senator was issued with a formal and strict warning and severe caution pursuant to paragraph 7(a)(i) of the Electoral Code of Conduct.

He was further directed to comply with the Code for the remainder of the applicable election period and, in particular, refrain from language or conduct that may reasonably be understood as encouraging or normalising electoral malpractice or undermining confidence in the integrity of the ballot.

The commission used the determination to remind political leaders and other electoral actors that while they have a constitutionally protected right to campaign, criticise, debate, persuade and participate in political discourse, such freedoms must be exercised responsibly.

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It cautioned that statements that may be understood as advocating, encouraging or normalising electoral malpractice have the potential to undermine public confidence in the electoral process.

As Kenya prepares for the 2027 General Election, the IEBC called on political leaders, candidates, political parties, supporters and other electoral stakeholders to exercise responsibility, restraint and vigilance in their public utterances and conduct.

The commission said the warning issued to Omar was intended to establish a firm boundary against any recurrence of similar conduct.

It cautioned that any subsequent breach would attract a more severe sanction under the Electoral Code of Conduct and applicable law.

The IEBC described the determination as a formal enforcement action under the Code, providing clear notice of the consequences of future non-compliance.

The commission also emphasised that enforcing the Electoral Code of Conduct was not intended to curtail legitimate political competition or freedom of expression.

The determination comes as political activity intensifies ahead of the August 2027 General Election, with the electoral agency seeking to safeguard the credibility of the voting process and public confidence in the ballot.