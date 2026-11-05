Of the 28 candidates recommended, 24 were for appointment as Judges of the High Courts of Kano, Ebonyi, Edo, Adamawa and Ogun States.
The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended 28 candidates for various judicial appointments in its latest effort to fill vacancies across state courts.
NJC's Deputy Director (Information) Kemi Babalola-Ogedengbe said in a statement on Wednesday that the council made the decision at its 112th meeting held on 3 November.
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The council, chaired by Chief Justice of Nigeria Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, also reached decisions on several disciplinary matters.
Of the 28 candidates recommended, 24 were for appointment as Judges of the High Courts of Kano, Ebonyi, Edo, Adamawa and Ogun States.
One candidate was recommended for appointment as Grand Kadi of the Plateau State Sharia Court of Appeal, while another was recommended as Kadi of the Adamawa State Sharia Court of Appeal.
Two others were recommended for appointment as judges of the Adamawa State Customary Court of Appeal.
All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn in by their respective state governors without delay.
The breakdown of the recommended appointments is as follows:
GRAND KADI, PLATEAU STATE SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL
Kadi Zololo, Tijjani Jibrin
KANO STATE HIGH COURT
Hassan, Nafisah Yusuf
Ahmad, Halima Yahuza
Bature, Abdullahi Abdulsalam
Umar, Musa Ibrahim
EBONYI STATE HIGH COURT
Amaga Dickson Edmund
EDO STATE HIGH COURT
Osawaru, Benson Osagie
Omoruyi, Taiye Osayanmon
Adamaigbo, Dorothy Ibhade
Usiobaifo, Festus Osagie
Oiwoh, Pius Idemudia
Amune, Majebi Samuel
Imuekemhe, Emike Jessica
ADAMAWA STATE HIGH COURT
Sa'ad, Aminu
Musa, Ibrahim Ulenda
Giwa, Sadiq
Mijinyawa, Musa Bala
Ibrahim, Japhet
Bakari, Aliyu
Ahmadu, Yakubu
OGUN STATE HIGH COURT
Oke, Olakulehin Luqman Abiola
Obienu, Adebimpe Folusho
Daudu, Fatimat Adeola
Kadiri, Rafiat Bolanle
Osho, Oludotun Olaniyi
ADAMAWA STATE SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL
Ishaku, Abubakar
ADAMAWA STATE CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL
Dimas, Elshama Gwama
Pembi, David Benjamin