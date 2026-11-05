Of the 28 candidates recommended, 24 were for appointment as Judges of the High Courts of Kano, Ebonyi, Edo, Adamawa and Ogun States.

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended 28 candidates for various judicial appointments in its latest effort to fill vacancies across state courts.

NJC's Deputy Director (Information) Kemi Babalola-Ogedengbe said in a statement on Wednesday that the council made the decision at its 112th meeting held on 3 November.

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The council, chaired by Chief Justice of Nigeria Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, also reached decisions on several disciplinary matters.

Of the 28 candidates recommended, 24 were for appointment as Judges of the High Courts of Kano, Ebonyi, Edo, Adamawa and Ogun States.

One candidate was recommended for appointment as Grand Kadi of the Plateau State Sharia Court of Appeal, while another was recommended as Kadi of the Adamawa State Sharia Court of Appeal.

Two others were recommended for appointment as judges of the Adamawa State Customary Court of Appeal.

All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn in by their respective state governors without delay.

The breakdown of the recommended appointments is as follows:

GRAND KADI, PLATEAU STATE SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL

Kadi Zololo, Tijjani Jibrin

KANO STATE HIGH COURT

Hassan, Nafisah Yusuf

Ahmad, Halima Yahuza

Bature, Abdullahi Abdulsalam

Umar, Musa Ibrahim

EBONYI STATE HIGH COURT

Amaga Dickson Edmund

EDO STATE HIGH COURT

Osawaru, Benson Osagie

Omoruyi, Taiye Osayanmon

Adamaigbo, Dorothy Ibhade

Usiobaifo, Festus Osagie

Oiwoh, Pius Idemudia

Amune, Majebi Samuel

Imuekemhe, Emike Jessica

ADAMAWA STATE HIGH COURT

Sa'ad, Aminu

Musa, Ibrahim Ulenda

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Giwa, Sadiq

Mijinyawa, Musa Bala

Ibrahim, Japhet

Bakari, Aliyu

Ahmadu, Yakubu

OGUN STATE HIGH COURT

Oke, Olakulehin Luqman Abiola

Obienu, Adebimpe Folusho

Daudu, Fatimat Adeola

Kadiri, Rafiat Bolanle

Osho, Oludotun Olaniyi

ADAMAWA STATE SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL

Ishaku, Abubakar

ADAMAWA STATE CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL

Dimas, Elshama Gwama

Pembi, David Benjamin