Nigeria: NJC Suspends Three Judges, Warns Seven Others

The decisions were part of a range of conclusions the NJC reached following a review of disciplinary matters involving the judges which the council's investigation committees earlier sat on.

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has suspended three judges for inappropriate handling of cases brought before them.

They are Justice Hannatu Kabir of the Nasarawa State High Court, Grand Kadi Mohammed Salihu of the Jigawa State Sharia Court of Appeal and Justice Sobere Biambo of the Rivers State High Court.

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NJC's Deputy Director (Information) Kemi Babalola-Ogedengbe said in a statement on Wednesday that the council took the decisions at its 112th meeting held on 3 November.

The decisions were part of a range of conclusions the NJC reached following a review of disciplinary matters involving the judges which the council's investigation committees earlier sat on.

Apart from the disciplinary decisions, the NJC also recommended 28 candidates for various judicial appointments, among other actions taken at the meeting.

During the meeting, the council, chaired by Chief Justice of Nigeria Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, reviewed nine investigation reports on petitions against judges over their handling of cases.

It also considered reports on 35 petitions submitted by its preliminary complaints assessment committees.

While three judges were suspended, seven were warned.

The council also dismissed the petitions against some other judges.

Suspended judges

The NJC approved the recommendation of one-year suspension without pay for three judges and imposed additional restrictions on the elevation of two of those suspended.

For Ms Kabir of the Nasarawa State High Court, the NJC approved her suspension for one year without pay and barred her from nomination for elevation for three years over the unlawful detention of a litigant for 58 days without proper contempt proceedings.

The council's investigation committee found that she ordered the litigant's arrest and detention for alleged disobedience of court orders without the issuance and service of the mandatory Forms 48 and 49 or the institution of proper contempt proceedings.

The committee stated that the litigant could not lawfully be summarily tried and punished as the alleged contempt occurred outside in the presence of the judge while in session. "The committee also found that the action violated the litigant's right to fair hearing," the statement stated.

It added that Jigawa State Sharia Court of Appeal's grand kadi, Mr Salihu was also suspended for one year without pay over his involvement in reopening a judgement delivered by the FCT Upper Area Court.

The committee found that the grand kadi exceeded his authority by constituting a committee to review the judgement and subsequently assigning the matter to a higher sharia court judge, who received fresh evidence and delivered another judgement.

The investigation committee found that the process amounted to an appeal against a valid judgement of a court of competent jurisdiction, which was subsequently set aside by the Jigawa State High Court.

It also found the act to constitute a violation of Rule 3.3.1 of the Revised Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers, 2016.

Meanwhile, the council directed that the most senior Kadi of the Jigawa State Sharia Court of Appeal should perform the functions of the office of the Grand Kadi for the period of the suspension.

In the third case, the NJC approved the suspension of Mr Biambo of the Rivers State High Court

for one year without pay and a three-year restriction on elevation over the issuance of bench warrants and imposition of fines on litigants in a civil dispute without due process.

The investigation committee found that he ordered the arrest of petitioners for alleged disobedience of an interim injunction and subsequently imposed fines of N300,000 on each without the institution of contempt proceedings or service of Forms 48 and 49.

It held that the alleged contempt occurred outside the court's presence and ought not to have been summarily tried and punished.

Cautions

The council approved the issuance of caution/warning to six judicial officers and placement of some among them on the watch list for six months.

The affected judges include Justices Bello Kawu and Mohammed Zubairu, both of the FCT High Court; Justices Danjuma Oyigbenu and Isa Ebini Kana, both of the Nasarawa State High Court.

The rest are Justice C. A. Ogbuagor of the Enugu State High Court; Justice Chibuike Azuama of the Imo State High Court, and Justice Kayode Agunloye of the FCT State High Court.

The council said it found merit in a petition against Justice Kawu over his grant of an interim bail to former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, despite a subsisting remand order issued by another judge of the same court.

The investigation committee found that Justice Kawu knew of the earlier order, which was due to expire at midnight on 24 December 2025, but granted an interim bail on 23 December 2025, in conflict with it.

The NJC consequently directed that he should be issued a warning letter and placed on its watch list.

Also, the council said it found merit in a petition against two Nasarawa State High Court judges - Mr Oyigbenu and Mr Kana - over their failure to deliver judgement in an appeal within the constitutionally prescribed 90 days.

It rejected their arguments that the constitutional provision did not apply to appellate courts, noting their admission that judgement was delivered outside the stipulated period without a satisfactory explanation for the delay.

The council adopted the report and directed that warning letters be issued to them for the breach of Section 294 of the Nigerian constitution. They are advised to be more diligent in their case management.

The NJC also directed that Judge Zubairu of the FCT High Court "should be cautioned and placed on its watch list".

It adopted the finding of its investigation committee that the judge acted improperly by entertaining an application and making orders after being informed that an appeal had already been entered at the Court of Appeal.

The Committee held that his action amounted to disregard for the appellate court and bordered on insubordination. It also found his defence untenable.

Justice Ogbuagor of the Enugu State High Court was also cautioned and advised to familiarise himself with the law and procedures governing appeals, following the council's finding that he exhibited what it called "judicial impertinence".

The council said the judge denied fair hearing and disregarded due process and court hierarchy by continuing proceedings despite a pending appeal and an application for stay of proceedings.

Justice Azuama of the Imo State High Court was also cautioned, placed on watch list and advised to take his judicial responsibilities seriously after the NJC found that he granted an ex parte garnishee order freezing the bank accounts of Puma Energy, a non-party to the substantive suit, thereby causing the company substantial losses.

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The council also cautioned Justice Agunloye of the FCT High Court over his handling of post-judgement garnishee proceedings in a suit involving First Bank of Nigeria Plc.

The committee found that he improperly entertained and granted a fresh ex parte application for a Garnishee Order Nisi on 22 October 2025, after an earlier similar application had been withdrawn and struck out.

This was while other pending applications, including the bank's application for stay of execution, had been adjourned till 4 November 2025. The committee held that his action created room for justifiable suspicion.

Dismissed petitions over leakage, lack of diligent prosecution

The council dismissed two petitions against Justice B. M. Balarabe of the Kaduna State High Court and Justice Evelyn Anyadike of the Federal High Court.

It struck out a petition against Justice Peter Ikujuni of the Ondo State High Court for being leaked or published in social media in violation of Paragraphs 2.2.4 and 2.2.8 of the National Judicial Policy, 2016.

The council also dismissed a petition against Justice Abdullahi Mika'ilu of the Niger State High Court for want of diligent prosecution.

Petitions dismissed for lack of merit, others recommended for further probe

The council dismissed 24 petitions for lack of merit.

It also recommended four for further investigation and put one petition in abeyance for being sub judice.

The NJC also resolved that investigation should continue in a petition against Justice G. N. Ugbala of the Ebonyi State High Court despite notice of withdrawal by the petitioner.