Nigeria: 2027 - Atiku Unveils Rescue Plan, Promises to Reopen Borders, Restore Subsidy

Atiku said his administration would reopen Nigeria's land borders to boost trade with neighbouring African countries, tackle insecurity and reduce pilgrimage fares for both Muslim and Christian faithful.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has unveiled proposed policy measures to address economic hardship, insecurity and declining living standards in Nigeria if elected president in 2027.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), made the pledge at the party's presidential campaign flag-off in Sokoto on Wednesday.

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He said his administration would reopen Nigeria's land borders to boost trade with neighbouring African countries, tackle insecurity and reduce pilgrimage fares for both Muslim and Christian faithful.

"I will reopen the country's land borders to allow trade with our sister countries, confront worsening insecurity and reduce pilgrimage fares for Muslim and Christian faithful if elected president in 2027," he pledged.

The former vice-president said reopening the borders would create economic opportunities for farmers, traders, transporters and other business operators, while strengthening Nigeria's commercial relations with neighbouring countries.

He also promised to reconsider and restore the petroleum subsidy as part of measures to cushion the effects of rising fuel prices, reduce transportation costs and ease the burden of high commodity prices on Nigerians.

Atiku said his proposed policies would prioritise citizens' welfare, stimulate economic activities, create employment opportunities and improve household incomes.

The presidential candidate urged Nigerians to support the ADC in the 2027 general elections, expressing confidence that the party would provide the leadership and policy alternatives needed to address the country's challenges.

Earlier, ADC National Chairman David Mark expressed confidence in the party's growing acceptance in Sokoto State, saying the massive reception accorded to its leaders showed residents' readiness to embrace the party.

Mr Mark said the impressive turnout from the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport through the streets of Sokoto metropolis indicated the party's growing political influence in the state.

"Our members and supporters must sustain the momentum. The enthusiasm displayed by the people should translate into electoral victories for our party," he urged.

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Similarly, the ADC governorship candidate in Sokoto State, Manir Dan'iya, assured Atiku of overwhelming electoral support from the state.

Mr Dan'iya said the party would mobilise its grassroots structures, supporters and political stakeholders across the state to secure substantial votes for Atiku and other ADC candidates in the 2027 elections.

He said the commitment would be demonstrated at the ballot box, adding that the party was determined to translate the enthusiasm witnessed at the campaign flag-off into electoral success.

Also speaking, former Sokoto State governor Aminu Tambuwal said Nigeria urgently needed a change in leadership to address its security and economic challenges.

"Nigerians deserve a government capable of guaranteeing security, economic stability, social protection and opportunities for improved living conditions," he said.

Mr Tambuwal, the senator for Sokoto South, urged Nigerians to embrace the ADC as a credible political alternative and support Atiku's presidential ambition, saying the 2027 general elections presented an opportunity to change the country's political direction.