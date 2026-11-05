Nigeria: Obasanjo's Son Joins Pbat Door-to-Door Movement, Backs Tinubu for 2027

Olujunwon Obasanjo explains why he is backing Mr Tinubu despite the political differences within his family.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo's son, Olujuwon Obasanjo, has joined the PBat Door-to-Door Movement as special adviser on political affairs, pledging support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2027.

Mr Obasanjo made the pledge during a visit to the movement's headquarters in Abuja, where the National Coordinator received him and took him on a guided tour of the facility to familiarise him with the organisation's structure and operations.

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He described his appointment as an honour and privilege, commending the movement for its outreach across communities, efforts to touch lives and promotion of government activities.

Mr Obasanjo said he had followed the movement's activities for some time and was impressed by its work, adding that he was ready to contribute his quota towards its objectives and the re-election of President Tinubu.

According to him, President Tinubu has started on a good note, making it necessary for Nigerians, particularly young people, to join hands to sustain the ongoing reforms and ensure continuity in governance.

He said the country had made progress in areas including salary payments, infrastructure development and investment opportunities, noting that the gains recorded should be sustained.

He said continued support for the President would enable his administration to build on its achievements and deliver more for Nigerians.

Mr Obasanjo said he has been a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) since 2014, explaining that his family allows members to hold independent political views and pursue their political interests without animosity.

He recalled attending meetings with his father, the late President Muhammadu Buhari, and President Tinubu during the formation of the APC, describing political differences within his family as matters handled with mutual respect.

Earlier, the National Coordinator of the PBat Door-to-Door Movement, Sunday Adekanbi, welcomed Mr Obasanjo, describing him as an experienced political figure with a strong background in leadership and governance.

He said his experience and understanding of political mobilisation would strengthen the movement and advance its activities across the country.

Mr Adekanbi said the organisation was pleased to receive Mr Obasanjo, whose decision to join the movement, he noted, reflected his interest in contributing to Nigeria's growth and development.

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The National Coordinator added that the movement expected him to bring his knowledge and experience to bear in advancing its objectives.

Olujuwon's father, former President Obasanjo, is known to be politically opposed to President Tinubu. His elder sister, Iyabo, is also running for a senatorial seat on the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) platform.