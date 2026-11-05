Nigeria: U.S. Seeks Stronger Trade Ties With Nigeria

According to the Consulate, the American market offers Nigerian designers an opportunity to expand their businesses, while US retailers could use Nigeria as a gateway to the African market.

The United States is looking to deepen trade relations with Nigeria through the fashion industry by helping Nigerian designers gain access to American buyers and retailers, the US Consulate General in Lagos stated in a statement on Wednesday.

The Consul General, Brandon Hudspeth, disclosed the plan after hosting a lunch in honour of Omoyemi Akerele, founder of Lagos Fashion Week, during the 2026 edition of the event.

Mr Hudspeth praised Ms Akerele for building the fashion week into one of Africa's leading fashion platforms and connecting Nigerian designers with international markets.

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"It's an honour to celebrate Lagos Fashion Week 2026 with so many of Nigeria's most talented designers and creative leaders. For 15 years, Omoyemi has built one of Africa's premier fashion showcases, connecting Nigerian designers with American buyers and retailers and showing how trade creates opportunity for both our countries," Mr Hudspeth said.

The event attracted designers, entrepreneurs and other figures in the creative industry. American-born actress and producer Osas Ighodaro was among the guests. They also experienced a fashion-themed game developed by Lagos-based Maliyo Games.

According to the consulate, the American market offers Nigerian designers an opportunity to expand their businesses, while US retailers could use Nigeria as a gateway to the African market.

The consulate cited figures from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis showing that American consumers spent an estimated $560 billion on clothing and footwear in 2025.

Since its establishment in 2011, Lagos Fashion Week has grown into an international showcase for African designers. Its 2025 edition featured more than 60 designers and attracted about 15,000 guests, according to the statement.

American singer Ciara appeared on its runway in 2025, while Studio 189, a fashion label co-founded by American actress Rosario Dawson, has also presented collections in Lagos. New York-based Nigerian designer Tia Adeola has equally showcased her work at the event.

The latest engagement follows an earlier initiative to connect African fashion businesses with the American market.

In October 2024, Lagos Fashion Week, in partnership with the US government's Prosper Africa initiative and Style House Files, held a discussion tagged *Bridging Markets* on how African designers could gain better access to American buyers and retailers.

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Lagos Fashion Week has also helped designers explore the US market through trade events, including Coterie and NYNOW in New York and Liberty Fairs in Miami.

Other platforms linking African fashion brands with American shoppers include luxury retailer Moda Operandi and The Folklore, founded by American entrepreneur Amira Rasool. The Folklore also has a partnership with US retailer Nordstrom.

The US Mission said it would continue to support commercial partnerships in Nigeria's fashion, film, music, gaming and other creative industries to expand trade between the two countries.