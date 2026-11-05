Malawi: Mukhito Says Trafficking Cartels Busted Between Malawi and Mozambique

5 November 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi and Mozambique have strengthened their security partnership, Homeland Security Minister Peter Mukhito said on Wednesday, after four days of talks on shared threats along their border.

Mukhito closed the 17th Session of the Malawi/Mozambique Joint Permanent Commission on Defence and Security in Blantyre.

The session brought together defence and security institutions from both countries.

He said the friendship between the two nations had "emerged stronger."

"Malawi and Mozambique are more than neighbouring countries. We are bound by geography, connected by history and united by the aspirations of our people. Our borders may define our territories, but they must never divide our friendship," he said.

Mukhito praised both delegations for their goodwill and their determination to tackle human trafficking, drug smuggling and border management.

He also urged them to turn resolutions into results.

"The true success of this Commission will not be measured by the resolutions we have adopted. It will be measured by the actions we take, the threats we prevent, and the lives we protect," he said.

The minister's office also credits him with a series of operations against cross-border trafficking, including the bust of cartels operating between Malawi and Mozambique and the sealing of transit routes linking Malawi, Zambia, Tanzania and Mozambique.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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