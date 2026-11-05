Nigeria: Govt's N50,000 Support - Easy Steps for Moniepoint Users to Access the Funds

The federal government has introduced a USSD option through Moniepoint Microfinance Bank for Nigerians to check their eligibility and receive the ₦50,000 National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI).

The intervention, spearheaded by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, is designed to provide financial assistance to vulnerable households struggling with the rising cost of living.

Moniepoint Microfinance Bank, an approved payment partner for the programme, said customers could use its USSD service to check whether they had been selected for the intervention.

The service allows eligible beneficiaries to accept the payment directly into their Moniepoint accounts without visiting a bank branch or using an internet connection.

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How To Check Eligibility And Receive FG's ₦50,000 Through Moniepoint

1. Dial the USSD code: Open your phone dialler and dial *5573*27# using the mobile number registered to your Moniepoint account.

2. Follow the prompts: Follow the instructions displayed on your phone to check your eligibility for the NERSI intervention.

3. Accept the payment: If you have been selected, you will receive an on-screen prompt asking you to accept the ₦50,000 support.

4. Receive the money: Once you accept the offer, the payment will be credited directly to your Moniepoint account.

Is The ₦50,000 Payment Free?

According to the information provided by Moniepoint, eligible beneficiaries can access the payment without paying registration, processing or activation fees.

Customers should be cautious of fraudsters demanding money or requesting confidential banking information to facilitate the disbursement.

The ₦50,000 intervention is intended for selected beneficiaries and is not an automatic payment to every Moniepoint account holder.

What Is The NERSI Programme?

The National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) is a Federal Government initiative designed to provide financial relief to vulnerable Nigerians affected by prevailing economic challenges.

The programme is part of the government's broader efforts to cushion the impact of rising living costs through targeted financial assistance to eligible households.

Through approved payment providers, including Moniepoint, the government seeks to facilitate the delivery of funds to selected beneficiaries.