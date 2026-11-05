Uganda: Every Child Represents a Future Generation Worth Protecting

opinion

When a child's life is lost, it is tempting to view the tragedy through the immediate circumstances of their death. But beyond the statistics, headlines and public grief lies a much bigger loss: the future that child would have lived, the family they might have built, and the generations that may never come into existence.

The death of Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old Ghanaian boy who was shot dead while walking to school in the Bronx, New York, raises a profound question that society must confront: What if the greatest tragedy is not merely the loss of a child, but also the generations that will never have the opportunity to exist because one link in the family chain has been broken?

Javits had moved from Ghana to the United States a year earlier to reunite with his father, who hoped to provide him with better opportunities and a brighter future. Like many young people with big dreams, Javits aspired to become a medical doctor. However, his dream was cut short on the morning of October 29, when he was fatally shot on his way to the very school that was supposed to prepare him for that future.

Reports from classmates indicated that he had been experiencing bullying at The DreamYard Preparatory School. Tragically, his death occurred on the first anniversary of his arrival in the United States.

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As a 19-year-old Gen Z who has travelled to America twice, I can imagine the excitement of a 14-year-old Javits when he received his US visa. I can also imagine the joy and renewed hope that swept through his family in Ghana upon learning that he was finally going to America. For them, this was perhaps more than a journey across continents; it was an investment in a dream, an opportunity to rewrite a family's future.

Little did they know that, just a year later, that hope would be shattered by the violence of a society in which a child could lose his life while simply walking to school.

Beyond education and material prosperity

For generations, African families have worked tirelessly to give their children opportunities they never had themselves. Parents sacrifice, save and invest in education, often with the conviction that their children must have a better life than theirs.

There is nothing wrong with this ambition. Indeed, it is one of the most admirable expressions of parental love. However, in our pursuit of better education, better jobs and better living standards for our children, are we paying enough attention to the environments in which they are expected to live, grow and eventually raise families of their own?

Have we become so preoccupied with securing our children's material prosperity that we sometimes overlook the equally important responsibility of protecting their lives, dignity and humanity?

The circumstances surrounding Javits' death compel us to reflect on the decisions families make when seeking better opportunities for their children, particularly through migration.

As I reflect on the Frimpong family's decision to move Javits from Ghana to the Bronx, several questions arise. Are we simply raising well-educated children, or are we preparing the next generation to preserve and advance a meaningful family legacy? When we relocate our children in pursuit of opportunity, do we adequately consider their physical safety, emotional well-being, social environment and ability to thrive?

These questions should not be interpreted as an argument against migration or the pursuit of opportunities abroad. Rather, they challenge us to recognise that a better geographical location does not automatically guarantee a better life.

A child may have access to excellent schools, modern infrastructure and greater economic opportunities, but still be vulnerable to bullying, violence, social isolation and other threats to their well-being.

The true measure of a better future must therefore go beyond what a country can provide materially. It must also consider how effectively that society protects the lives and dignity of its children.

Every child is a link between generations

A child is much more than an individual growing up in a particular family. Every child represents the sacrifices of previous generations, the hopes of the present generation and the possibilities of generations yet to come.

Behind every child is a history of parents, grandparents and ancestors whose decisions, struggles and sacrifices made that child's existence possible. Ahead of that child lies the possibility of building a family, raising children, contributing to society and extending a family legacy into the future.

This is why the loss of a child is so profound. It is not simply the premature ending of one life; it is also the loss of countless possibilities that could have emerged from that life.

Javits could have become a medical doctor. He could have treated patients, established a family, mentored young people, supported his parents and contributed to both Ghanaian and American society. He could have become a father, grandfather and an inspiration to generations after him.

None of these possibilities will now be realised.

This reality should encourage families to develop a clear multigenerational vision that goes beyond immediate financial success. Such a vision should guide major decisions concerning education, migration, investment, family homes, relationships and the values passed on to children.

Our responsibility is not merely to raise children who can compete successfully in the world today. It is also to prepare them to preserve life, build meaningful relationships, strengthen communities and create opportunities for those who will come after them.

Children need values and safe communities, not just opportunities

Material provision alone cannot guarantee a child's well-being. Children also need environments shaped by empathy, respect, accountability, compassion and an appreciation of human life.

These values must begin at home but should not end there. They must be reinforced in schools, religious institutions, neighbourhoods and the wider community.

The reports of bullying involving Javits should remind us that the responsibility to protect children cannot be left to teachers and school administrators alone. Parents, guardians, educators and communities must work together to create environments where children feel safe, respected and protected.

What values are we teaching our children when they interact with others who are different from them? How do we respond when our children bully others? Are we raising young people who understand that another person's dignity is not negotiable?

If families and communities consistently teach children to respect human life, resolve disagreements peacefully and stand against intimidation, we can begin to address some of the social behaviours that expose young people to harm.

I believe that when families move beyond the narrow pursuit of earning and accumulating wealth and begin building collaborative systems that strengthen shared values of humanity, society becomes safer for everyone.

A poor Ghanaian boy attending a public school in New York should have the same right to safety, dignity and protection as every other child. His nationality, financial background or immigration status should never diminish the value of his life.

A collective responsibility to protect the future

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Javits Frimpong's death should not be reduced to another tragic headline that disappears from public attention after a few days. It should provoke a wider conversation about how families, schools, communities and societies define progress.

We cannot claim to be building a better future for our children while ignoring the conditions that threaten their survival. We cannot celebrate educational achievements and economic advancement while failing to protect the very lives that make those achievements meaningful.

For African families, particularly those investing heavily in migration and international education, the lesson is not to abandon the pursuit of opportunities abroad. It is to approach those opportunities with a broader understanding of what it means to secure a child's future.

A good education is important. Financial stability is important. Exposure to the world is important. But none of these can replace the fundamental need for a child to live, grow, feel safe and have the opportunity to fulfil their potential.

Ultimately, every child represents more than the present. They carry the memories of generations gone by, the hopes of families living today and the possibilities of generations yet to be born.

Protecting a child, therefore, is not simply an act of parental responsibility. It is an investment in humanity's future.

Javits deserved the opportunity to grow up, pursue his dream of becoming a medical doctor and perhaps one day raise a family of his own. His death is a painful reminder that every child's future is worth protecting, and that no ambition, educational opportunity or promise of material prosperity should ever come at the expense of human life.

The future of generations yet to come depends, in part, on how well we protect the children living among us today.

The author is a 19-year-old Ugandan and Founder of Street Content Hub.