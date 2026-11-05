Kenya: Wetangula, Kingi Lead MPs in Visiting Recuperating ODM Leader Oburu

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and Senate Speaker Amason Kingi have led a delegation of legislators in visiting Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Oburu Oginga at his Nairobi home, where he is recuperating following his discharge from hospital.

The two Speakers were accompanied by Members of Parliament and Senators who wished the Siaya Senator a speedy and full recovery.

Wetangula said the delegation was encouraged by Oburu's progress but urged him to prioritise his health and avoid rushing back into political engagements before making a complete recovery.

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"Prioritise your health and avoid rushing back into political engagements before making a full recovery," Wetang'ula advised.

He also commended the ODM leader for his courage and determination in confronting his medical challenges.

In response, Oburu expressed gratitude to the two Speakers and the legislators for taking time to visit him, saying their gesture had deeply touched him.

"I have no words to explain my feelings after the Speakers of both Houses and fellow legislators created time to come and check on me," he said.

The ODM leader kept his visitors entertained with his trademark humour and jokes, while assuring them of his determination to return to active politics once he fully recovers.

He also addressed widespread false reports on social media that had declared him dead while he was receiving treatment in hospital, saying the reports had only strengthened his resolve to fight his illness.

"Those who wrote me off while I was in hospital by declaring me dead only made me stronger and more determined to fight my sickness. Here I am, recovering and growing stronger by the day," he said.

Oburu acknowledged that his illness had temporarily slowed down his political activities but expressed confidence that he would soon resume his engagements.

"The sickness slowed my political activities. Very soon, I will be back, roaring in the best way I know how," he said.

He further expressed his longing to return to parliamentary debates and active political discourse, urging his supporters to continue praying for him and exercise patience as he completes his recovery.

"I miss being on the floor of the House debating and roaring in the political arena. I urge my supporters to pray for me and be patient because soon I will be back," he added.

Senate Speaker Kingi said the Senate fraternity missed Oburu's contributions to parliamentary proceedings, debates and national political discourse.

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"As the Senate, we miss your contributions to proceedings and debates, as well as your guidance in national politics. We pray that you get better and resume your political duties as soon as possible," Kingi said.

The delegation included Senate Chief Whip David Wakoli, Senate Minority Leader Stewart Madzayo, Senators William Kisang and Daniel Maanzo.

Other legislators accompanying Wetang'ula were National Assembly Minority Whip Millie Odhiambo, Parliamentary Commissioner Mishi Mboko and MP Eve Obara.

Oburu, who represents Siaya County in the Senate, has remained a key figure in ODM politics following his emergence as the party leader.