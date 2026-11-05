Kenya: Man Arrested for Impersonating Police Officer, Extorting Public Along Jogoo Road

Nairobi — Detectives have arrested a man accused of impersonating a police officer and extorting members of the public along Jogoo Road in Nairobi.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect, identified as Augustine Mwadime, was arrested by officers from Jogoo Road Police Station at DC Stage following a public tip-off.

According to investigators, the suspect had allegedly been posing as a law enforcement officer and using the false identity to intimidate and extort unsuspecting members of the public.

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When confronted by officers, Mwadime reportedly introduced himself as Sergeant Augustine Mjomba Mwadime, claiming to be attached to the General Service Unit (GSU) Training School in Embakasi.

However, further scrutiny of his purported police credentials exposed the alleged impersonation.

A search conducted during the arrest led to the recovery of a forged certificate of appointment bearing a fictitious service number, a pair of handcuffs and two keys.

The DCI said the items were allegedly intended to give the suspect's false identity the appearance of legitimate police authority.

He was subsequently taken into custody and is undergoing police processing ahead of his arraignment in court.

The agency credited members of the public for providing information that led to the arrest, urging Kenyans to remain vigilant and report individuals suspected of impersonating law enforcement officers.

The arrest highlights the risks posed by individuals who exploit public trust in security agencies to intimidate, deceive and extort members of the public.