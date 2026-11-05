Ethiopia: African Parties Gather in Addis to Discuss Governing for Growth

Addis Ababa — Political party leaders, Heads of State, and policymakers from across the continent have gathered in Addis Ababa today, November 5, 2026, for the Second African Political Parties Summit (APPS) to deliberate on strategies for steering employment creation, inclusive development, and the structural transformation of African economies.

The three-day summit, running through November 7, serves as a vital platform for inter-party dialogue, aiming to shift the focus of African political parties from mere electoral mobilization to becoming robust engines of national transformation.

The central question driving the summit is: How can political parties evolve into credible drivers of shared prosperity and economic resilience?

Participants will examine the structural barriers to economic transformation and the political dynamics that sustain them.

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A key goal is to identify reforms that ensure policy continuity, moving beyond short-term electoral cycles toward enduring national development.

As the host, Ethiopia's Prosperity Party--one of Africa's largest political organizations--is sharing its experience.

Guided by the MEDEMER (synergy) philosophy, the party highlights its success in home-grown economic reforms and large-scale infrastructure projects.

The summit also emphasizes cross-border integration. Leaders are discussing how strong parties can champion regional economic zones, energy cooperation, and trade connectivity to boost collective growth.

By fostering engagement between political leadership, the private sector, and academia, the summit aims to unlock Africa's potential in digital transformation, mining, and tourism.

The event will culminate in the "Addis Ababa Declaration." This document will serve as a collective roadmap, committing parties to a future of sustainable and productive governance.

Ultimately, the APPS 2026 seeks to empower political institutions to turn national potential into reality. By prioritizing accountability and productivity, the summit sets a new standard for governing for growth across the continent.